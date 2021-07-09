Cancel
Middleborough, MA

Police issue shelter-in-place order due to active shooter in Middleborough

By Boston 25 News Staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 9 days ago
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Middleborough Police are responding to reports of an active shooter in the area of West Grove Street, or Route 28, and have issued a shelter-in-place order for residents living on Evergreen Drive.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area as the scene remains active at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 6

