Palm Beach County educators participate in Holocaust seminar

Palm Beach County educators Amanda Ladd and Charles Hagy, Jr. were selected as 2021 Jewish Foundation for the Righteous Alfred Lerner Fellows.

The two local teachers were among 25 Holocaust educators from 12 states to be named Alfred Lerner Fellows this year. As fellows, the teachers also took part in the JFR’s Summer Institute, the Fellowship’s five-day course that took place virtually this year. The seminar allowed the educators to delve into the history of the Holocaust as well as discuss new teaching techniques for introducing the subject of the Shoah into their classrooms.

Participants of the institute heard lectures by Holocaust scholars including Doris Bergen, Jeffrey Burds, Benjamin Carter Hett, Lawrence Douglas, Steven Field, Daniel Greene, Peter Hayes, Samuel Kassow, Paul Salmons, Stanlee Stahl, Robert Jan van Pelt, Edward Westermann and Alexandra Zapruder .

The participants also met in small groups following each lecture, and they were able to address the specific aspect of the Holocaust that was presented and share teaching concepts and develop approaches to introducing the subject matter to their students.

Ladd, who is transitioning from Eagles Landing Middle School in Boca Raton to Park Vista Community High School in Lake Worth, thought the seminar was amazing.

“To hear the scholars teach to a small group of us was great,” she said. “I have read their books before, but I had never met them before.”

Ladd said one of the teaching techniques she learned was the use of artifacts.

“For example, one of the artifacts we saw was a little boy’s shoe from Auschwitz, and we learned the technique of using artifacts from the Holocaust and gathering information for students to know where the artifact came from,” she continued. “That’s one of the really cool things I’m planning on bringing to my classroom.”

Hagy, who teaches seventh grade history at the Benjamin School in North Palm Beach where he is also the middle school principal, said the seminar was so well-organized, and praised Stanlee Stahl, JFR’s executive vice president, and the organization for putting it together.

“They’re so wonderful to do this for teachers because I think schools are more important than ever, at least in my lifetime, and I’ve been teaching for 30 years,” he said. “I think schools have a renewed importance in our country today, so this was a wonderful experience for me.”

Hagy calls it the most intensive, in-depth study he’s ever participated in.

“My knowledge is much, much deeper than it has ever been regarding the Holocaust and Holocaust studies,” he noted. “Plus, the connections I made with the excellent educators I was fortunate to spend time with have energized me and inspired me to be a better teacher, particularly in the area of Holocaust studies. Not only that, they inspire me to be a better school leader and to use Holocaust studies as one of the cornerstones of what we do here at the Benjamin School.”

Teachers selected for the program must be English or social studies teachers at the middle or high school level, have taught at least five years, are at least five years from retirement and currently teach the Holocaust in their classroom.

Each participant comes from a region of the country where the JFR operates Holocaust Centers of Excellence in conjunction with a local Holocaust museum or center.

“There are three main goals of our program, which include: providing teachers with graduate level courses on the Holocaust; pedagogical connections with other teachers and their curriculum so they learn what’s worked and what hasn’t; and to give them resources for the classroom,” Stahl said in a news release.

The Fellowship program is named in memory of Alfred Lerner, the founding chairman and chief executive officer of MBNA Corporation, who was a long-time adviser and supporter of JFR programs and activities.

Visit jfr.org for more information.