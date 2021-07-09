O's Executive VP and GM Mike Elias Discusses the Team's Prep for the 2021 Draft and the Struggles of Matt Harvey with the Big Bad Morning Show

On July 18th, the Orioles get their 30th win Welp, for all of the optimistic folk out there that thought “the Royals are going to turn it around after the break because they start with the Orioles” I’m sorry that you got your hopes up because these last two days did anything but bring positivity and optimism to the Royals faithful. Old friend (in more than one way) Matt Harvey got the start for Baltimore and dominated the Royals all day by efficiently attacking the zone and using the breeze blowing into the hitters face to get lots of flyouts. Through Harvey’s six innings of work (tied for his season long outing), he only faced adversity in the fourth inning. With one out, Harvey hit Salvador Perez then walked Carlos Santana back-to-back. After an O’Hearn fly out, Dozier loaded the bases with an infield single. Unfortunately, the scoring threat ended with a Michael A. Taylor ground out. Harvey exited the game with 6 innings, 0 ER, 3 H, 2 K. On Saturday when Mike Matheny announced that Carlos.