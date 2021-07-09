Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The storm of the century?

Times West Virginian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark 4:37-41 “And a great windstorm arose, and the waves beat into the boat, so that it was already filling. But He was in the stern, asleep on a pillow. And they awoke Him and said to Him, “Teacher, do You not care that we are perishing?” Then He arose and rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, “Peace, be still!” And the wind ceased and there was a great calm. But He said to them, “Why are you so fearful? How is it that you have no faith?” And they feared exceedingly, and said to one another, “Who can this be, that even the wind and the sea obey Him!”

www.timeswv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Enville, TNChester County Independent

Inez Cash: Celebrating a century

Inez Cash is turning 100 on July 17. Please join family and friends as we celebrate Inez’s 100th birthday on Saturday, July 17, from 1-3 p.m. at the Enville Community Center.
Audubon, NJCape May County Herald

A Half-century Down; Who’s Counting?

I spoke calmly to my client, Nancy, during our last scheduled session after working with me in psychology for 30 years. “Yes, John and I are buying a new home. It is really pretty and quite roomy. The large front yard is beautifully maintained, and it will be lovely to love in this elegant home in Audubon, New Jersey, near our kids and grandkids," I said. "It looks really pretty from the pictures, and the big yard invites your delight in planting annuals and perennials."
Environmentraventribune.com

Storm: Floods in Austria! Flood shock in Hollin (Salzburg area) – News

The Storm– Happiness does not leave Central Europe alone!. In the alpine region heavy rainfall is falling in the alpine region up to the Lower Austrian Pre-Alps via the Pennstektoner Land, which has already dropped to 80 liters per square meter. Videos show flooding in Hall (Salzburg, Austria), pictures reminiscent...
Visual ArtSmithsonian

Archives Puzzles: Nineteenth-Century Watercolors

Each Monday, sit back, relax, and ease into the work week with puzzles created from images in our collections that have been designated as open access. Anyone can now download, transform, The Original. July is National Watercolor Month, so we had to share this beauty by English artist Joseph Drayton....
Books & Literaturewaltersherald.com

Book Returned Three Centuries Overdue

It’s not unusual these days to see reports of library books being returned years and even decades late, but a church library in Sheffield, England boasts the return of a book that has been overdue for some 300 years. The Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC] says the book was returned recently with a note of apology. Rev. Canon Keith Farrow, vice dean at Sheffield Cathedral, confirms…
Hancock County, MEEllsworth American

Hospice Regatta sails into quarter century

MOUNT DESERT — The Hospice Regatta of Maine had its 25th running over the weekend, which raised $42,500 for the Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County. “This is a very important event to be able to do what we do,” said Jody Wolford-Tucker, the organization’s executive director. Normally the event is...
Utah StatePosted by
The Independent

‘We’re on the doorstep of a catastrophe’: America’s ‘Dead Sea’ is drying up and releasing arsenic into the air

Water levels in America’s “Dead Sea” are at their lowest in more than half a century as scientists warn of severe knock-on effects for hundreds of species along with threats to human health. A megadrought is impacting the US West forcing regions to declare states of emergency and exacerbating wildfires. It has also driven water levels in Utah’s Great Salt Lake to a near 58-year low. The current water level is nearly nine feet lower than the long-term average of the lake.The lake, dubbed America’s “Dead Sea”, is the largest salt water body in the western hemisphere and larger...
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
Politicsnewspressnow.com

Democracy's 21st century arsenal

From the generals who led the struggle to our grandfathers who stormed the beaches, the exploits of the World War II generation won’t be forgotten. We know of their sacrifice and their bravery. But we are less familiar with the likes of Donald Nelson, Julius Krug or William Maxwell Aitken. Their accomplishments, while not quite the stuff of movies, were equally important to the allied victory in World War II.
Barrackville, WVTimes West Virginian

Mark you calendar now to help us plan Christmas in Our Town 2021

July is National Blueberry Month! Our little bush in the middle of the garden has done outstandingly well this summer. Will finally got tired of picking and didn’t replace the netting so the birds could get their fill! Blueberries are among the most nutrient-dense berries. A one cup serving of blueberries contains fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese and are a great antioxidant. They have so many other health benefits and may lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease. To preserve them we put them in a single layer on a cookie sheet until frozen solid then just pour them into a ziplock bag. When you need a scoop for a smoothie or for that winter cobbler just measure out how much the recipe calls for, they stay separate and are easy to measure.
EnvironmentHerald Tribune

Tropics watch: Atlantic basin continues to remain free of tropical activity

As the tropics remain active in the eastern Pacific, all remains quiet in the Atlantic basin, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. No tropical cyclones are expected over the next five days in the Atlantic basin, which includes the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, according to the 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Greece, NYFingerLakes1

Heavy winds in Greece throw boats off hoists

Overnight on July 18, heavy winds caused waves on Lake Ontario. The results were boats and jet skis being thrown off their hoists. Edgemere Drive in Greece saw boats washing up along the shore. People were waking up around 3 a.m. in an attempt to return their boats to their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy