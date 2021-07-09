High schoolers create stunning prom dresses entirely out of duct tape for scholarship contest

High schoolers across North America with a passion for crafting, sketching, and designing are showing off their incredible creative talents in a bid to win a $10,000 scholarship. The Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest—put on by Duck Brand duct tape—has seen an array of impressive submissions from teenagers who've created stunning prom dresses and tuxedos entirely out of duct tape. Erika Avellaneda, an Ottawa Grade 9 student who is now one of the finalists after beating 102 other dresses, told CTV News that she thought the contest would be a "super fun" experience since "it's not like your average scholarship where you have to write essays."