Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

High schoolers create stunning prom dresses entirely out of duct tape for scholarship contest

Posted by 
Upworthy
Upworthy
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

High schoolers across North America with a passion for crafting, sketching, and designing are showing off their incredible creative talents in a bid to win a $10,000 scholarship. The Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest—put on by Duck Brand duct tape—has seen an array of impressive submissions from teenagers who've created stunning prom dresses and tuxedos entirely out of duct tape. Erika Avellaneda, an Ottawa Grade 9 student who is now one of the finalists after beating 102 other dresses, told CTV News that she thought the contest would be a "super fun" experience since "it's not like your average scholarship where you have to write essays."

scoop.upworthy.com

Comments / 83

Upworthy

Upworthy

19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom Dresses#The Dress#High School#Duck Brand#Ottawa Grade#Ctv News#Cbc News#The National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Education
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Greece
News Break
Music
Country
Egypt
Related
Virginia StateWSLS

Duct tape prom dress could earn this Virginia teen $10,000

RICHMOND – Every girl dreams about her prom dress, but not every girl makes it herself - especially not with duct tape. Richmond teen Giles Ferrell is a rising sophomore who created a duct tape dress that reads more like a work of art. Her stunning photos in the dress have landed her as a finalist in Duck brand duct tape’s nationwide contest Stuck at Prom. The contest challenges teens to create prom fashion completely out of duct tape and awards two winners a $10,000 scholarship.
Ann Arbor, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor teen’s duct tape tuxedo gets national attention

ANN ARBOR – A recent Pioneer grad has gained national recognition for a tuxedo he crafted out of duct tape. It’s pretty incredible and is an ode to his computer science interests as he heads to Michigan Tech this fall. Vaughn Westerman entered the Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest, in...
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

Teen from Georgia is finalist in 'stuck at prom' duct tape outfit contest

WINSTON, Fla. - Zoe Tibbs is taking prom outfits and her love for peacocks to the next level. The 15-year-old scrapped the traditional dress designs, opting instead to create a prom tuxedo with a peacock theme. The tux is made of duct tape---every last inch--right down to the feathers. She designed the unique prom attire as a contestant for the Duck Brand Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest. Now, she’s a finalist.
Beauty & FashionNewsweek

Teen Spends 163 Hours Creating Folklorico Prom Dress Made From Duct Tape

Washington teen Larissa Leon's dress appears just like any other prom dress, that is until you factor in that it's made entirely of duct tape and weighs over 20 pounds. Leon, 17, made the dress as an entry into Duck Brand duct tape's yearly "Stuck on Prom" contest, and has blown social media away with the intricate homage to her culture.
ShoppingWTHR

Back to school shopping hacks with the Queen of Free

INDIANAPOLIS — Some schools will be back in session in less than a month. But before your kids come home with that supply list, you can get ahead of the game for back-to-school shopping with some help from Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free. Cherie shared her back-to-school shopping hacks...
Beauty & FashionWallpaper*

How to be an impeccably dressed wedding guest

A renewned sense of stability is returning to wedding season, and while some ceremonial restrictions are in place globally, it’s clear that celebration is on the up. Dressed down for so long that you’re lost in how to excel in elegance? Here we present our guide to being an impeccably dressed wedding guest, whether rocking up to a city town hall or sitting en plein air in the grounds of a castle.
Relationship AdviceNewsweek

Bride Demands Entire Neighborhood Not Use Outdoor Space During Her 2-Day Wedding

One bride in Alaska decided she wanted to host a two-day wedding ceremony/reception in a public wooded area. To ensure the weekend went smoothly, she posted a note to a tree in the area where the wedding was to be held asking locals not to camp that weekend and to expect "loud music." However, the note quickly backfired. Many of the area's residents expressed their outrage with the bride's demands, and the bride herself spoke directly to upset residents in a tense Facebook post.
Behind Viral VideosNew York Post

YouTuber Zachary Fowler sets sail on kayak made of duct tape

Zachary Fowler is floating a new way to entertain his 945,000 YouTube subscribers: He “abandoned” himself on an island with nothing but a shovel, utility knife and two boxes of duct tape to help him create a kayak from scratch. The video, posted on his YouTube channel, “Fowler’s Makery and...
Beauty & Fashionourcommunitynow.com

5 Fragrances That Will Set You Apart This Wedding Season

"You are never fully dressed without perfume!" Wedding season is in full swing, and how good does it feel to have a reason to dress up and go out again? You may still be wearing a mask to some of your upcoming events, but you still deserve to don a special fragrance, too. In our opinion, perfume is the nearest manifestation of an aura a person can have or a lens through which you experience the world that day. It's a beautiful tool of self-expression that brings color to our lives.
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

These Lightweight Amazon Dresses Will Make You Look Fab and Feel Comfy This Summer

Who else plans their vacation closet long before booking a trip? When planning a getaway, the clothes that go into your suitcase are key. We especially love packing lightweight dresses because they are so easy to throw on and often take up little space in your suitcase. As flying returns, it's no surprise that we've been on the hunt for travel-friendly dresses that will look good for a beach day, a city exploration, and more.

Comments / 83

Community Policy