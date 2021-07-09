Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

What Are The Best Marvel Movies? Rank ‘Em Here!

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017qMc_0as2q2Lr00

Marvel Studios Hall H Panel SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (L-R) President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Director Cate Shortland and Rachel Weisz of Marvel Studios' 'Black Widow' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

In honor of Black Widow releasing today, we want YOU to rank the Marvel movies top to bottom!

Black Widow will be available to purchase for $29.99 on Disney+ Premier Access

Disney+ landing page for the film on your browser or the Disney+ app. You will need a Disney+ subscription to purchase the film. You can also watch Black Widow in theaters, also opening on July 9.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
Person
David Harbour
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Comic Con#Hall H#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesPosted by
WSB Radio

Almodóvar’s ‘Madres paralelas’ to open Venice Film Festival

The Venice International Film Festival will kick off its 78th edition in September with the premiere of Pedro Almodóvar’s film “Madres paralelas.”. Organizers said Monday that the film about two, single and pregnant women starring Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit and Israel Elejalde will debut as part of the competition slate on Sept. 1.
MusicPosted by
WSB Radio

Road warrior Bob Dylan returns to stage — at least on film

NEW YORK — (AP) — After a year and a half away because of the pandemic, relentless road warrior Bob Dylan returned to a concert stage on Sunday — at least online. He performed for fans who paid $25 to watch online through the live-streaming platform Veeps. It was less a concert than a stylized black-and-white film, with the 80-year-old singer fronting a four-piece band in a juke joint before audience members who smoked a lot and paid little attention to him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy