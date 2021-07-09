Young LGBTQ+ kid pens letter thanking neighbor who flew pride flag in their small town

Colusa County has many members of different origins. We are blessed to celebrate many freedoms. Colusa County is a wonderful place to live. We show support and respect for one another. We as a community shouldn’t focus on one specific group. June is not just considered Pride month. June has Flag Day, Father’s Day, Juneteenth and is African-American Music month. Why can’t we show support to all residents not just based on who they love, but based on who they are as a whole? Not everyone agrees with certain lifestyles or certain religions but we can respect each other regardless of beliefs. To line the streets with rainbows makes me feel like it’s being pushed on us. Not everyone agrees, the rainbow represents God’s promise to never flood the world again, not LGBTQ+. You can see where this causes division. We don’t line the streets with religion or with our colors, etc. We shouldn’t have to display every little aspect of our lives; we shouldn’t have to apologize for it either. We’re all Americans; we line our streets with American flags. The American flag represents all of us. This we all have in common. We can love each other and respect each other regardless of differences. We can absolutely be allies for each other and lift each other up. Why not give recognition to everyone? You get recognition for doing a great job regardless of who you love. I don’t respect people for who they love; I respect people for how they treat others. We shouldn’t compete based on personal aspects. Why are we focusing on a section of the community rather than the whole community? Why create a divide when that is not our goal at all.