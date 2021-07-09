Woman with Down syndrome challenges law that allows abortion up to birth if fetus has Down syndrome

A 26-year-old woman with Down syndrome is challenging the UK government's law which allows the abortion of a fetus up to birth if it has Down syndrome. Heidi Crowter has said that she “won’t stand” for “discrimination” against people with disabilities. She is one of three claimants taking the government to court, specifically taking legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care. The other two claimants are Máire Lea-Wilson, 33, and her son Aidan, who has Down syndrome. They are hoping to get a section of the Abortion Act 1967 they believe to be an “instance of inequality” removed, reported Evening Standard.