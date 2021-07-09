Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Man who grew up in the foster care system adopts three boys and becomes a single dad in his 20s

Posted by 
Upworthy
Upworthy
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taking on the responsibility of being a parent is a big deal. While most people are figuring life out in their 20s, Barry Farmer was stepping into the role of a caretaker and becoming a single father of three. Having grown up in the foster care system himself, he knew the important role foster parents played in the life of children. When he turned 20, he saw an ad about how to become a foster parent and decided to get licensed. A year later, he got his first placement. He admitted that his own childhood experience in kinship foster care and being raised by his grandmother inspired him to get into fostering and adopting as well, according to TODAY.

scoop.upworthy.com

Comments / 3

Upworthy

Upworthy

19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Fatherhood#Race#My Boys#Cbs News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
SocietyPosted by
InspireMore

‘We ‘couldn’t handle’ being foster parents. ‘Do you have room for a placement?’: Family seeking adoption welcomes foster baby, ‘There is never a perfect time’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Jon and I have been married for 9 years, and together we have 4 beautiful children. From a very young age, I knew I wanted to be a mother, but I always pictured becoming a mother through adoption. Jon has always been incredibly supportive. When we were dating, we had conversations about my heart for adoption.
RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Will you take a 2-year-old little girl?’ I didn’t sign up to foster 5 kids under 5!’: Since mom adopts 5 kids from foster care, ‘Once I saw their faces, I couldn’t say no’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I didn’t think it would be this hard and I definitely didn’t think I would be in my late 30’s and still single. Getting married and having kids is easy, right? It happens for everyone but it wasn’t happening for me. I began to believe something must be wrong with me, after all, that’s what people say when they hear of someone who is in their 30’s and still single, I can hear them say it now, ‘There must be something wrong with her!’
Family Relationshipswunc.org

Family, Friendships and Love After Aging Out Of Foster Care

Whether or not you are close to the folks who raised you, their ways of parenting, advice-giving and boundary setting leave their mark. For the over 400,000 young people in the U.S. foster care system, growing up in multiple households can make those parental dynamics more complicated. And when those young people leave the system at 18, they’re often faced with the responsibility of creating their own systems of support and care.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I just want you to know, we are the family who adopted your son.’ Adopted boy surprised with biological mom, now part of beautiful open adoption

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “After 7.5 years of infertility and pregnancy losses, my husband and I wanted nothing more than to be parents. We explored the different options of adoption, and we felt like adoption from foster care was the perfect path for us. There are over 100,000 children in our foster care system who are freed for adoption and waiting for a forever family.
SocietyPosted by
InspireMore

‘She was sitting in a shelter with no place to call home. Then I received a text: ‘Hey, Autumn. You still interested in foster care?’: Couple adopt teenager from foster care

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “July 15, 2019. The text read, ‘Hey, Autumn. Are you still interested in foster care? Remember when you said to let you know when I thought I had someone who would potentially be a good fit? Well, I think I have someone…’
RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘We have some kids that might be a good fit.’ Did she say KIDS?’: Foster parents welcome sibling group, ‘We plan to spend forever loving them’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “‘I know you’re going to think this is crazy, but I was thinking, you should adopt him!’ I was sitting in the parking lot of a hardware store, about to go in to pick out cabinet hardware for the new house we were in the process of building. My friend had called me to talk about the 3-year-old boy she and her husband were fostering. They aren’t an adoptive home, and it was becoming clear he might not be returning to his bio family. I had recently disclosed my infertility struggles with her.
HomelessPosted by
InspireMore

‘We have a 3-year-old boy. His mother is homeless. No one will take him.’ Our jaws fell open. ‘We’ll be at your house in 30 minutes!’: Couple adopt 4 children from foster care, co-parent with birth mom

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My husband and I were high school sweethearts that met at the grocery store where we both worked. After 10 months of working together, we started dating. We knew right away we would get married one day and, though there were a few bumps in the road, after dating for almost seven years, we got married! We were ready to take on all that life would have for us in our careers and family life.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Will he ever have to leave us?’ my children asked.: Foster mom shares emotional journey towards adoption, ‘Our family is built on love’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Our story began 10 years ago and is one still being made. In 2012, my husband and I got married and started our family right away. We both wanted to have at least 4 kids, then that grew to 6 kids, then it grew to however many the Lord would bless us with. He was 22, I was 21. We got pregnant fairly quickly and celebrated our first wedding anniversary with our 1-month-old daughter. I experienced several pregnancy complications including severe pre-eclampsia, which led to our daughter being delivered 5 weeks early after 28 hours of natural labor via emergency c-section. She did a short period in the NICU and is now a thriving, beautiful, smart 8-year-old little girl.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Dear God, please bring me a 4-year-old sister.’ Then came an email.: Couple adopts 3 ‘unlikely siblings,’ ‘We are a family’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “‘I want you to pick some hills you would die on,’ the pastor said as we sat through one of our premarital counseling sessions. The answer was easy for me — mine was adoption. As a little girl, I watched a family we knew adopt from China and a seed was planted. The desire to adopt only grew as the years went by. Adoption was the hill I would die on.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘They asked us to sit down. These strong, selfless parents asked us if we’d adopt their precious baby.’: Family adopts baby girl while pregnant with a baby girl of their own

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “The last year and a half have been a whirlwind of emotions for our family. After struggling for years to get pregnant with our last child to complete our family, the doctor told us that our last round of medicine had not worked. Feeling defeat and unsure of what came next, we felt lost. On the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2016, we decided we were not going to do another round of medicine and we would just be content with the two beautiful daughters God had already blessed us with. Well the very next week, I took a test to be safe, and lo and behold it came back positive. To say we were shocked was an understatement! After a few early ultrasounds and some blood work, we were glad to know our sweet baby was growing and thriving!
Spartanburg County, SCWIS-TV

Family of boy who died in hot car while in foster care call for change in system

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Many are mourning Jacob Bailey Mutis. His aunt says the smiling little boy loved anything with wheels. “Riding his red tricycle,” said Nancy Guthrie, Jacob’s aunt, “He’d try to steer it, but he didn’t know how to steer. So then Mikey got that thing where you could steer it for him, but he still thinks he’s doing it. And then he got a little older and got that yellow truck.”
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I silently mouthed to my husband, ‘We have a little girl.’ At that moment, we became parents.’: Adoptive mom of 4 shares journey

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “We never imagined we would lose a son. When we began the adoption process, we hoped to build a family. We did not anticipate the heartache and brokenness. How our lives would be upended, rearranged, and unraveled. We missed the bigger picture.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Rude Woman Shames Single Mom, Regrets It Immediately - Story of the Day

A rude lady shamed a woman for being a single mother. Not long after, she regretted her actions when karma made her learn a lesson the hard way. Claire Miles and Amy Peterson were watching their son’s basketball game at school. Amy’s son, Trevor, was a professional basketball player, and every time he made a basket, Amy would exclaim gleefully, “Oh God, just look at him. He’s so good. No one in this world can beat him!”
Family Relationshipsamomama.com

Young Man Leaves His Pregnant Girlfriend, His Parents Teach Him a Lesson – Story of the Day

A young man refuses to take responsibility for the baby when his girlfriend announces their pregnancy, but his parents show him that life is all about choices. “I can’t believe this is happening,” Lance said, shocked. Molly had just shown him the pregnancy test and had tears running down her face. They were going to become parents, but he was just 21 years old, while Molly was 19.

Comments / 3

Community Policy