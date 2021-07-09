Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kendall Hinton trolls himself for legendarily bad quarterback performance

By Brad Berreman
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pro Football Hall of Fame announced it will display an archive from his start under center last year, and Kendall Hinton went all-in to troll himself. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the schedule, the NFL got through the full 2020 season without losing any games. But perhaps the biggest “only this year” story game from the Denver Broncos in Week 12. With their entire quarterback room rendered unavailable by virus protocols, Kendall Hinton was forced to start under center against the New Orleans Saints.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

111K+
Followers
301K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Trolls#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Wake Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
Sports
Wake Forest University
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Broncos’ Kendall Hinton pokes fun at self for Hall of Fame honor

Kendall Hinton’s performance at quarterback last season was anything but Hall of Fame worthy. However, he has now cemented himself amongst some of the greatest football players of all time. The Pro Football Hall of Fame created a “Season in Review” exhibit that includes items from events that occurred because...
NFLUSA Today

Kendall Hinton had a funny response to his Hall of Fame display

When all four of the Denver Broncos’ quarterbacks were ruled out for a Week 12 showdown with the New Orleans Saints last season because of COVID-19 protocols, the team was forced to promote wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice squad to the active roster as an emergency quarterback. With...
NFLOnward State

Micah Parsons Fulfills Promise, Surprises His Mom With A House

Micah Parsons fulfilled a lifelong promise to his mother this week when he bought her a brand-new home. According to his Instagram story Saturday, Parsons surprised his mother with a house in Dallas, Texas, that’s “all for [her].” The former Penn State linebacker didn’t delve into details with his post, but it’s clear his mom is a pretty big fan.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

10 players who belong in the Cleveland Browns Hall of Shame

The Cleveland Browns have added a ton of talent as of late, but we can’t forget these ten guys who belong in the Hall of Shame. As of late, the Cleveland Browns have not only drafted well, but they have also added a ton of talent in free agency. It’s hard to remember that just a few years ago, the Browns completed the perfect 0-16 season, and now many consider them Super Bowl contenders.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces Major Commitment

2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is arguably the top QB prospect in the country who isn’t a Manning. But unlike Arch Manning, he’s ready to make his college commitment now. In a press conference on Sunday, Nelson announced that he is committing to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Los Alamitos quarterback...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys' Parsons Buys Mom New Home in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons recently made good on a promise to this mother with his new NFL contract. The Cowboys' 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, who will get $17 million guaranteed over his four-year rookie deal (including a $9 million signing bonus and a team option for Year 5), used some of that money to purchase his mother a brand new home in the Dallas area.
NFLAcme Packing Company

Training to be a Quarterback in Virtual Reality

The worst part of the offseason is officially here. OTAs are over and training camp isn’t for another few weeks. The only “real” Packers news right now is a series of speculations about abuse of the Covid-19 opt out clause and the recent discovery that “Ask Vic” still exists. I...
NFLchatsports.com

The Cost of a Franchise Quarterback

It’s business as usual for Lamar Jackson. If the Ravens quarterback has any anxiety about his contract situation, he certainly is not showing it. The Ravens picked up his fifth-year option so Jackson is under contract until 2023, so there is plenty of time to get a deal done. Jackson...
NFLfftoday.com

Anatomy of a League Winner - Quarterbacks

One of the most difficult - and sometimes impossible - tasks for any fantasy owner during the offseason is figuring out what players have league-winning upside. Certainly, the Christian McCaffrey's and Dalvin Cook's of the world come immediately to mind, but we need some pretty good luck in a traditional snake draft to land either one of those players.
FootballScarlet Nation

Ranking the Elite 11 quarterbacks

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. - The Elite 11 has wrapped up and it's time to break down the 20 quarterbacks who were in attendance. Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney and National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman were on site all week. They rank their own "elite 11" and give their takes...
NFLpff.com

Measuring Quarterback Resilience: How each NFL quarterback performs after getting hit

In the 2014 sports/drama movie Draft Day, a faux Cleveland Browns front office uses an interesting method to evaluate generational quarterback Bo Callahan. With the clock ticking on a full-scale rebuild around the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Browns general manager Sonny Weaver soon gets a tip about Callahan's tendency to fold on plays following a sack or hit. And sure enough, the tape showed how the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback would get flustered at any sign of pressure after being taken to the turf by the pass rush, causing him to throw the ball out of bounds at the first opportunity to do so.
Athens, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

Blueprints for Success: Kendall Milton

Running back Kendall Milton's freshman season at Georgia caused many to wonder if Zamir White would come back to Athens for another season between the hedges. Whether it was the run against Auburn or Tennessee or the catch out of the backfield against Cincinnati, Milton was Georgia's most effective ball-carrier at times.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady trolls himself after loss to Aaron Rodgers in The Match 4

Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson came out on the losing end of The Match 4 and he took to Twitter to poke fun at himself for his poor performance. After competing in The Match 4 on Tuesday, seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has now played in two separate iterations of Capital One’s: The Match, paired with Phil Mickelson on both occasions. But after fellow NFL signal-caller Aaron Rodgers sunk an ice-cold putt on hole No. 16 on Tuesday, Brady is also now 0-2 in his appearances.
NFLbluebombers.com

Positional Preview | Quarterbacks

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers open training camp July 10th. This is the eighth and final installment of our annual positional-preview series leading up to the first day…. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will open camp this week with Zach Collaros as the unquestioned No. 1 quarterback – of that there is no debate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy