Kendall Hinton trolls himself for legendarily bad quarterback performance

In the 2014 sports/drama movie Draft Day, a faux Cleveland Browns front office uses an interesting method to evaluate generational quarterback Bo Callahan. With the clock ticking on a full-scale rebuild around the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Browns general manager Sonny Weaver soon gets a tip about Callahan's tendency to fold on plays following a sack or hit. And sure enough, the tape showed how the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback would get flustered at any sign of pressure after being taken to the turf by the pass rush, causing him to throw the ball out of bounds at the first opportunity to do so.