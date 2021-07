Child Crisis Arizona is expanding services to foster youth of all ages with the adoption of the Independent Living Program for foster youth from UMOM New Day Centers. The Independent Living Program has been through several changes over the years. Originally, it was a program of Tumbleweed Youth Centers and was brought under UMOM’s services in 2017. As of July 1, Child Crisis Arizona took ownership of the program, expanding the agency’s continuum of care for children in foster care from birth to adulthood. The majority of UMOM employees working at the Independent Living Program sites will be retained by Child Crisis Arizona.