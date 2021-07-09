Buccaneers: 2021 running back competition camp preview

The Buccaneers have three consistent backs to lean on in 2021, but only one can be the RB1. Training camp is still a few weeks away, but there are plenty of storylines to follow regarding the Buccaneers in the meantime. The running back room may garner the most interest in the coming weeks as one of the few positions without a solidified depth chart, and there will be fierce competition to emerge as the top guy in that unit.