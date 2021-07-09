Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania lottery will hold its first-ever Facebook Live drawing

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 9 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania Lottery players will have a chance to participate in the Lottery’s first-ever Facebook LIVE drawing for a chance to win up to $7,777.

The live event called 7-11-21® LIVE! will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m.

“Our 7-11-21® LIVE Scratch-Off game has already been very popular with our players. This Facebook Live event, which has the same theme and a unique date, gives our players additional chances to win prizes,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Offering fun and new ways players can enjoy our Lottery games allows us the ability to generate funds for vital programs that seniors rely on every day.”

To participate in the 7-11-21® LIVE! event a player must:

  • Tune into the 7-11-21® LIVE! event broadcast via the Pennsylvania Lottery’s official Facebook page on July 11 at approximately 7:11 p.m.
  • Make a qualifying comment during the 7-11-21® LIVE! event in the event chat window on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Official Facebook page as directed on the page.
  • Meet all participating requirements, as set forth by the Promotion.Rules seen here: 7-11-21 LIVE! Official Promotion Rules.

Each of these steps must be completed during the actual 7-11-21® LIVE! event occurring on July 11 between the approximate times of 7:11 p.m. and 7:32 p.m.

The possible cash prizes to be won are: $77, $777, or $7,777. One of those three (3) prize values will be selected during the 7-11-21® LIVE! event. Forty participants who are randomly selected and qualify to win a prize will win the prize value determined during the 7-11-21® LIVE! event.

