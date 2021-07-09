Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Automated strike zone blows obvious call

By Andrew Limberg
Posted by 
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 9 days ago

During a game Thursday night between the Lexington Legends and the Lancaster Barnstormers in the Atlantic League, infielder Jordan Pacheco took what he (and everyone else) thought was a ball for it only to be called strike three.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Pacheco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strike Zone#Professional Baseball#Atlantic League#The Major Leagues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBbleachernation.com

The Cubs Just Turned the Weirdest Double-Play I’ve Seen in Quite a While

Wow. Gotta love when you see stuff you’ve never seen before. I mean, I’ve seen bases loaded double plays before that go 3-2-1, but not like this. It wasn’t QUITE Javy Báez making the Pirates completely lose their minds, but it was still pretty what-the-heck-just-happened. With the bases loaded and...
Bless You Boys

Interview: 3B Colt Keith is optimistic about Detroit’s prospect pipeline

Just over a year ago, the Detroit Tigers put together one of the most well-regarded drafts in the whole of Major League Baseball. Their 2020 class consisted of six players, and the final to be selected was 3B/RHP Colt Keith. Now a dedicated third baseman, he’s playing his first full season of professional ball with the organization as a member of the Lakeland Flying Tigers.
MLBBakersfield Californian

As automated strike zones are tested in minor leagues, Pirates catchers see uncertain future

Aesthetically, there doesn’t appear to be much of a difference between computerized strike zones and the traditional, human umpire strike zone. Major League Baseball has begun experimenting with automated balls and strikes in the Low-A Southeast League, where the Pirates’ Low-A affiliate, the Bradenton Marauders, play. The teams there were sent a schedule before the season for when their balls and strikes would be called by an umpire and when they would be called by a computer. Bradenton manager Jonathan Johnston says it typically breaks down to four computerized strike zones and two umpire-called strike zones per week.
MLBPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLB's replay system remains broken after umps uphold obvious missed call in Mets-Yankees game

We’re going on nearly a decade of MLB using its expanded replay system to review calls, and it remains an absolute mess. Most fans can agree that baseball benefits from having a replay system, in theory. After all, obvious missed calls shouldn’t change the game when you have the technology at your disposal to fix it. But the way MLB instituted its replay rules — and continues to keep in place — is beyond broken.
Baseballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Post 171 wins Ultimate Strike Zone championship

Jul. 12—Gladwin Post 171's baseball team completed a perfect run through the Ultimate Strike Zone tournament with a 4-0 victory over Metro Detroit Athletics in Sunday's 18U championship game at Saginaw Valley State University. Sunday's final was a rematch of the 2020 tourney title game, during which Gladwin beat Metro...
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Braves' Freddie Freeman calls Shohei Ohtani's two-way talents 'mind-blowing'

Freddie Freeman could have pitched beyond high school. He threw 96 mph during his senior season at El Modena High in Orange, California, and scouts took notice. “I’m playing for one of two teams that wanted me to hit,” Freeman said Monday. The Atlanta Braves clearly made a good call,...
MLBchatsports.com

Reds: It’s painfully obvious that Eugenio Suarez is not a shortstop

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 25: Eugenio Suarez #7 of the Cincinnati Reds in action. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) This was a swing and a miss on the part of the Cincinnati Reds ownership and front office. The organization, with the best of intentions, tried moving Eugenio Suarez to shortstop this season. The experiment has failed miserably, and now the team has a difficult problem on their hands.
Saginaw, MIMidland Daily News

Gladwin Post 171 wins pair at Ultimate Strike Zone tourney

Gladwin Post 171's baseball team won a pair of games at the Ultimate Strike Zone tournament in Saginaw on Thursday, beating East Coast Michigan 7-1 and the Capital City Kings 5-0. Jarrett Inscho got the win against East Coast Michigan, going five innings and allowing one run on six hits...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals sign C René Rivera; reinstate Jordy Mercer from IL + more...

With the news today that Washington Nationals’ third baseman Starlin Castro was going on administrative leave as the league investigates domestic violence allegations, it seemed obvious that the club would have to bring someone up or off the IL in order to take Castro’s place on the roster before the start of this weekend’s three-game series with the San Diego Padres in Nationals Park.
Video Gamesgiantbomb.com

Laser Zone

Laser Zone is quiet an unusual and tricky shoot-em up. Unlike many of the period's vertical shooters, the playing field is stationary and the player controls to laser guns at the same time. One can be moved with the joystick's vertical and the other with the joystick's horizontal axis. In the meantime, the enemies (which come in all sorts of disturbing forms) ascend from the top of the screen and try to make their way towards your side of the screen.
MLBLebanon Democrat

What’s fueling surge as MLB pitchers tie no-hitter record

Major League Baseball is experiencing a surge in no-hitters. There have been seven no-hitters thrown this season, tying the modern-era record. Joe Musgrove, Carlos Rodon, Wade Miley, John Means, Spencer Turnbull and Corey Kluber have all tossed a no-hitter while the record-tying seventh no-hitter was a collaboration between Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Zach Davies and three relievers (Ryan Tepera, Chafin and Craig Kimbrel) who each threw one inning. That list doesn’t even include Madison Bumgarner, who tossed a seven-inning no-hitter during a doubleheader, which doesn’t count in the official ledger.
MLBMiddletown Press

Nats' Starlin Castro placed on administrative leave by MLB

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro was placed on administrative leave Friday by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. The leave was imposed under the policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the initial step...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

A Trade for Max Scherzer Could Make The Astros Unstoppable

The Houston Astros currently have the third-best record in the American League at 56-38. They boast the best offense in baseball but have several big holes on their pitching staff. One of them would be filled by acquiring a legit ace like Max Scherzer. In fact, a move like that could make Houston unstoppable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy