Automated strike zone blows obvious call

Major League Baseball is experiencing a surge in no-hitters. There have been seven no-hitters thrown this season, tying the modern-era record. Joe Musgrove, Carlos Rodon, Wade Miley, John Means, Spencer Turnbull and Corey Kluber have all tossed a no-hitter while the record-tying seventh no-hitter was a collaboration between Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Zach Davies and three relievers (Ryan Tepera, Chafin and Craig Kimbrel) who each threw one inning. That list doesn’t even include Madison Bumgarner, who tossed a seven-inning no-hitter during a doubleheader, which doesn’t count in the official ledger.
Comments / 0