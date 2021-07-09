Automated strike zone blows obvious call

Aesthetically, there doesn’t appear to be much of a difference between computerized strike zones and the traditional, human umpire strike zone. Major League Baseball has begun experimenting with automated balls and strikes in the Low-A Southeast League, where the Pirates’ Low-A affiliate, the Bradenton Marauders, play. The teams there were sent a schedule before the season for when their balls and strikes would be called by an umpire and when they would be called by a computer. Bradenton manager Jonathan Johnston says it typically breaks down to four computerized strike zones and two umpire-called strike zones per week.