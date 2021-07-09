Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ambler, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Sophisticated and Contemporary Renovated Ambler Farmhouse Offers Modern Amenities

Posted by 
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUQBT_0as2oStq00
Images via BRIGHT MLS.

This gorgeous, masterfully updated 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath brick farmhouse of 6,448 sq ft, is situated on a beautiful 2.72 acre lot tucked within a desirable Montgomery County neighborhood.

This residence located at 7251 Willow Lane in Ambler is currently listed at $1,995,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rxbca_0as2oStq00

Walk right in, and enjoy the refinished hardwood floors, the 2-story Living Room with the wood-burning fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vS7Af_0as2oStq00

The De Giulio-designed kitchen offers Neff custom cabinetry, imported porcelain tiled flooring, a center island with a marble counter and oversized Franke sink, and seating for 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yjw7b_0as2oStq00

There’s also a Miele dishwasher, honed marble counters, a Wolf 48″ range with two ovens, double wall ovens, marble backsplash with sliding marble doors to concealed cabinets, 2 Subzero refrigerators, a Dacor warming drawer, and an oversized pantry cabinet.

In the Master Bedroom and bathroom en-suite of this Ambler Farmhouse, luxury abounds!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wDKd_0as2oStq00

The sensational Master Bath (updated in 2016) includes a radiant-heated marble floor, stand-alone Porcelanosa Tub, spa-steam enormous double shower with frameless glass door, marble surround, 3 shower heads, and 2 sinks with Glassos counters.

In any part of this Ambler Farmhouse, you’ll enjoy all the updates!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CfQnH_0as2oStq00

Listed by Linda Baron of BHHS Fox & Roach-Blue Bell.

Images via BRIGHT MLS.

Shop mortgage options and compare rates for free. Contact Malvern Bank today at 610-251-2221 or e-mail Mortgages@MyMalvernBank.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46v9gt_0as2oStq00

See other Houses of the Week here.

Comments / 0

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ambler, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Real Estate
City
Malvern, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Montgomery County, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marble Floors#Mortgage#Malvern Bank House#Mls#Miele#Dacor#This Ambler Farmhouse#Houses Of The Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
South Lake Tahoe, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Home of the Week: Mountain-modern house on South Shore

A mountain-modern home that makes your heart skip a beat. Designed and remodeled by Oberhauser Interiors, this home is ideal for entertaining. With an open-plan living and kitchen area, two cedar decks, a large stunning patio, enjoy morning coffee in the sun or have larger fun-filled gatherings, with forest lots on two sides, ensuring privacy.
Thornton, PAPosted by
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Farmhouse-Style Home in Thornton

A striking farmhouse-style home with five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Thornton. The center hall design of this farmhouse features spacious rooms ready for entertaining and living spaces that are accommodating and welcoming. These include the large front porch, spacious foyer, and a sweeping staircase by the entrance.
Birmingham, MIDetroit News

Old house, new look: 1840s Birmingham farmhouse goes contemporary inside

Cathy Frank of Birmingham is straightforward about her style: She likes contemporary things. So when a job opportunity led her and her husband, Stephen Smith, to move back to Birmingham after a decade in Chicago and the couple found an old 19th century farmhouse in 2016, they knew they wanted to update the interior. The house was built in 1840 but Cathy has a more contemporary aesthetic. Still, there were limits to what they could do.
Piney Point Village, TXHouston Chronicle

Piney Point Village estate offers many amenities (sponsored)

This impressive estate, located at 1 Mott Lane, is on a 34,114-square-foot-lot in Piney Point Village. The home’s foyer has a staircase and view of the formal living room, which overlooks the sparkling pool. The primary suite is downstairs, with its intricate fretwork ceiling that overlooks the backyard and features an updated spa-like bath and large walk-in closet.
Lifestylenny360.com

Renovated 1835 farmhouse proving popular as summer rental spot

MORRISTOWN — A newly renovated farmhouse owned by the Gateway Museum and located in the 160-acre Red Barn Preserve is almost booked solid for the summer. The 160-acre preserve, at 518 River Road in Morristown, was originally owned by Allan and Lorraine Bogardus but was gifted to the Gateway Museum after their deaths in 2016.
Jamestown, RIrimonthly.com

Inside a Breezy Contemporary Farmhouse in Jamestown

For a young Boston-area family with Rhode Island roots, the chance to escape the city to a sweet island retreat proved irresistible. “I grew up in Warwick and spent summers in a tiny beach cottage,” says Anne Trinque, who built the house with her husband, Brian. “We love the quietness of Jamestown and its community feel.”
Interior Designmidcenturyhome.com

Post War Brick House Gets a Modern Renovation

Situated in Yarraville, Mavis House is an exercise in transformation and renovation. Originally a post war brick house, Australian architects Altereco has transformed the property into an expansive and contemporary family home. The architects, who are driven by their desire to build and design beautiful and functional homes, were tasked...
Businessadvocatemag.com

VIDEO: A renovated $43,500 house in 1981

FlashbackFriday to the time North Oak Cliff was so overlooked that the board of Realtors bought and renovated a house on Brooklyn Avenue to prove that our neighborhood had opportunities. They bought the house for $3,000 and spent $33,000 updating it with plans to sell it for $43,500, “about double...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Domino

How This Homeowner Scored a Tiny Red Farmhouse That Had 8 Other Offers

Kristy Hurt has played the house-hunting game before. The founder of The Co-lab, a networking community for fashion, beauty, wellness, and retail professionals, bought her first place in Brooklyn when she was 25. Two years later she flipped it, sold it, and pocketed $220,000 to invest in another townhouse. “Real estate has been this really fun project for me,” says Hurt. Fast-forward to December 2020: Hurt gets word from a friend in Brookhaven Hamlet, a town 60 miles east of New York City, that a tiny red farmhouse built circa-1790 had hit the market for $399,000.
Home & Gardentalbotspy.org

House of the Week: Farmhouse Chic

I am quite familiar with this charming property since it went under contract during the time I visited the neighborhood to look for my new home. The property still appeals to me for its private setting surrounded by landscaping, mature trees and extensive protected woods across the road provide a peaceful view from the front porch. I also like the detached screened pavilion and the two-roomed greenhouse in the rear landscape that I had envisioned making one side my office and keeping the other space as a greenhouse. Water features add sound to the landscape and as I walked around the rear of the property I discovered the koi pond partially shaded by a tall Japanese maple with a heron sculpture standing guard. The Owners are obviously more attentive gardeners than I am as the decks are filled with pots of colorful flowers and bonsai. Beyond the koi pond is an enormous fig tree that will bear fruit very soon.
Interior Designhomedit.com

Historic Art Deco House Transformed By A Contemporary Extension

If you look at it from the front, this is a beautifully restored house from the inter-war era with a wonderful art-deco style. However, that’s not all. A quick glance at it from the opposite side reveals something unexpected: a contemporary addition that contrasts greatly with the original structure. But before we get into all the details, let’s put this into context. We’re talking about a two-generation house located in Kooyong, Australia with an extension added in 2020 by studio WALA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy