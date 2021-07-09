Malvern Bank House of the Week: Sophisticated and Contemporary Renovated Ambler Farmhouse Offers Modern Amenities

Images via BRIGHT MLS.

This gorgeous, masterfully updated 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath brick farmhouse of 6,448 sq ft, is situated on a beautiful 2.72 acre lot tucked within a desirable Montgomery County neighborhood.

This residence located at 7251 Willow Lane in Ambler is currently listed at $1,995,000.

Walk right in, and enjoy the refinished hardwood floors, the 2-story Living Room with the wood-burning fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The De Giulio-designed kitchen offers Neff custom cabinetry, imported porcelain tiled flooring, a center island with a marble counter and oversized Franke sink, and seating for 6.

There’s also a Miele dishwasher, honed marble counters, a Wolf 48″ range with two ovens, double wall ovens, marble backsplash with sliding marble doors to concealed cabinets, 2 Subzero refrigerators, a Dacor warming drawer, and an oversized pantry cabinet.

In the Master Bedroom and bathroom en-suite of this Ambler Farmhouse, luxury abounds!

The sensational Master Bath (updated in 2016) includes a radiant-heated marble floor, stand-alone Porcelanosa Tub, spa-steam enormous double shower with frameless glass door, marble surround, 3 shower heads, and 2 sinks with Glassos counters.

In any part of this Ambler Farmhouse, you’ll enjoy all the updates!

