Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pima County, AZ

Southern Arizona wedding industry recovering from pandemic

By Megan Meier
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7PvQ_0as2oPFf00

The Catalinas are a dream backdrop for many on their wedding day.

"People are really drawn to the desert. We also have this trend happening with desert and cactus decor being a part of weddings. We have the absolute perfect backdrop for that," said Owner of Peace of Mind Event Design and Wait Staff , Mollee Richey.

Despite the pandemic, Richey helped plan 16 smaller weddings in 2020.

"A lot of things happened as far as small, intimate ceremonies with a small reception to follow," said Richey.

In 2021, interest in weddings is exploding. Richey has planned nine, so far, and has another 18 in the books through the end of the year.

"Probably two or three months ago, people really started realizing that they'd be in a position to move forward. Definitely all the Fall weddings for 2021 selected to move on as planned," said Richey.

Local vendors and venues, like Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort , are filling up fast.

"We typically gets inquires for prime dates. That's in October, November, March and April. We used to only get a couple of inquiries for those prime dates. Now, we're getting up to six or seven inquires for dates that have been sold out for over a year and a half," said Richey.

Wedding plans for 2022 are happening just as quickly. For that reason, Richey recommends engaged couples to start planning their special day plenty in advance.

"The other piece of advice would be to really focus on what's important to you. If that's the venue, or the photographer, be sure to get their availability. Then base your final wedding date on that," said Richey.

Comments / 0

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pima County, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Health
County
Pima County, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Pima County, AZ
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Arizona#Pandemic#Catalinas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Desert
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy