NFL's top 10 new faces in new places: Chiefs offensive line, Matthew Stafford among most important newcomers
Every year, teams try their damnedest to upgrade in big enough ways in important enough roles to elevate themselves in the Super Bowl picture. Some teams are more successful than others, obviously, but that's always the goal. This offseason, we saw a lot of moving and shaking as teams jockeyed to overtake the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and take home the Lombardi Trophy next February.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0