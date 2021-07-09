Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Women tech leaders more likely to say their first promotion was most pivotal, report finds

By Caitlin Mullen
bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimilar shares of women and men in tech vie for promotions, yet women hold less than 30% of leadership roles in the industry. That’s according to new research conducted by Boston Consulting Group and global leadership advisory firm Heidrick & Struggles, which involved polling of more than 750 women and men leaders in the technology industry, and interviews with more than 70 women in tech leadership roles.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Women In Tech#Boston Consulting Group#Heidrick Struggles#Bcg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
smallbusinessbrain

Women in Leadership: Useful Techniques for Great Female Managers

Female entrepreneurs are making great strides over the past two decades. So female managers become successful in leading big companies. Women in leadership positions are indeed on the rise and are making a huge impact on the world economy. However, being a successful business woman or female manager is no easy feat. Creating, managing, and maintaining a successful business requires countless hours of hard work, dedication, and passion. Moreover, despite the modernization of the world, women entrepreneurship still faces unique challenges.
AdvocacyPosted by
TheStreet

MCWT Program Aims To Move More Women In Tech Into The C-Suite

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation wants to increase the number of women occupying senior leadership roles inclusive of the C-Suite. Its most recent program - an immersive Leadership Clinic now open for applications - leverages area Chief Information Officers as coaches and mentors for 45 promising women.
Businessaithority.com

Mediavine Champions Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion in Company Report

Creating Change Through Ad Tech Innovations, Hiring Statistics and New Initiatives. Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the US, released its debut Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Report Card to demonstrate the measurable action the company has taken over the last year and a half to strengthen its D&I efforts internally and externally.
Public Healthmit.edu

Measuring the Post-Pandemic Workforce: Empowerment vs. Oversight

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated and redefined how organizations monitor and measure performance. As organizations prepare to lead their post-pandemic hybrid workforce, leaders face critical choices about how best to measure and monitor their workers’ performance. Should leadership use new measurement technologies to double down on greater oversight? Or are these capabilities better deployed to empower workers? Our research suggests a growing divide between organizations that view enhanced measurement as enhanced control versus those that see metrics as a source of enhanced engagement with their workers.
TechnologyVentureBeat

AI leaders talk intersectionality, microaggressions, and more at Transform Women in AI Breakfast

At VentureBeat’s third annual Women in AI Breakfast at Transform 2021, leaders in AI and machine learning across industries came together to discuss some of the most urgent questions in the tech sector today, including what responsible AI and engineering means, and the roles and responsibilities of corporates, academia, governments, and society as a whole in getting more diverse voices into the tech sector, and more.
Technologyslenterprise.com

Finalists announced for Women Tech Awards

The Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization based in Utah and focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector, has announced the 21 finalists for its 2021 Women Tech Awards. “These awards bring visibility to technology-focused women throughout the industry who are leading technology companies, creating...
TechnologyWorld Economic Forum

As cities fill tech gaps, power of smart cities unleashes, report finds

Aylin Elci, Public Engagement, World Economic Forum, +41 75 404 10 95, aelc@weforum.org. · A new report provides insights into tech use among cities including potential implications for equity, security, privacy and financial sustainability. · Serious regulatory gaps in cities of all sizes, geographies and levels of development were identified.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

U.K. Banks Promoting Too Few Women to Top Jobs, BOE Staff Find

Companies perform better when more women are in senior positions but too few are being promoted to the highest ranks at U.K. lenders, Bank of England staff said in a blog post that examines the extent of diversity in the industry. The proportion of women in “authorized” roles at banks...
Businessaithority.com

Anthony Katsur Joins IAB Tech Lab As New CEO

Katsur will bring renewed energy to enhanced global standards and code development at a pivotal moment in digital marketing. IAB Tech Lab, the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced that respected industry veteran Anthony Katsur will join as Chief Executive Officer. Katsur will assume the role on August 2, 2021. Katsur succeeds Dennis Buchheim, who led the organization from 2017 to May 2021.
EconomyPoets and Quants

Top MBA Employers At 24 Leading U.S. Business Schools

Who really hires the most MBAs at the leading business schools in the U.S.? Sure, you know mcKinsey, Bain and BCG are there, and so is Amazon and Google. But who else? And what percentage of the graduating class at top MBA programs are actually hired by these firms?. In...
Collegestucsonpost.com

SRM University AP collaborates with Harvard Business School

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRM University, AP a top-notch and new-age university situated in the heart of Andhra Pradesh, collaborates with Harvard Business School Online to offer high-impact online courses to its students. Eliminating the difference between borders and nations, the university is focused on providing global...
SciencePsyPost

New study finds people who speak more are more likely to be viewed as leaders

Those who spend more time speaking tend to emerge as the leaders of initially leaderless groups, according to new research published in The Leadership Quarterly. This effect, known as the “babble hypothesis” of leadership, appears to occur regardless of the intelligence or personality traits of group members. “It’s something of...
Economyaustinnews.net

Terminus Group CEO Victor Ai: New Intelligent Economy Will Reshape Business Environment and Industrial Landscape

CHONGQING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2021 / The Global Intelligent New - Economy Forum 2021 took place between the 15th and 16th of July in Chongqing, China. Since a new chapter of the global scientific and technological industrial revolution is just around the corner, and the rapid development of the new intelligent economy led by artificial intelligence has become an important strategic factor and a core driving force for the global economy in the post - pandemic era. Where scientific and technological progress is going to take us will be one of the most important questions of our lifetime.
BusinessForbes

15 Industry Experts Talk About The Most Influential Tech Leaders Of Our Era

Technology leaders are some of the most influential and talked-about people in the modern world. Many are household names: Steve Jobs ushered in the smartphone era with the iPhone, Mark Zuckerberg has connected billions of people through Facebook, and Elon Musk is revolutionizing transportation. While others may not have instant name recognition, they are responsible for the creation and continued development of technologies that people across the globe use in their everyday lives.
Politicstechwire.net

Agencies Recruiting for Key Executive, Leadership Roles

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Key leadership and executive positions are in recruitment by a variety of state government agencies. The Financial Information System for California (FI$Cal) is recruiting...
BusinessSFGate

Learning Technologies Group (LTG) to acquire GP Strategies

LONDON (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry, has entered into an agreement to acquire GP Strategies for $394 million (£284 million). A significant advance for LTG, the addition of GP Strategies introduces strongly complementary workforce transformation capabilities....
Charitiestribuneledgernews.com

IBM and Nasscom Foundation skill 5,000 underserved youth

Jul. 16—BENGALURU — IBM Corp. in partnership with Nasscom Foundation has skilled about 5,000 underserved youth in data science and cloud computing, from Karnataka, Telangana and Delhi-NCR, and placed about 2,000 of them in jobs. As part of IBM SkillsBuild career readiness program, IBM and Nasscom Foundation worked with 23...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Lindsay Kohler Of Scarlettabbott: “Leadership vulnerability”

Leadership vulnerability. Have leaders share their own mental health journeys. One client had their second in command host a panel on mental health, where he and others in the business talked openly about their struggles, fears, and anxieties. The behavior you want to see in your organization has to come from the top.

Comments / 0

Community Policy