Women tech leaders more likely to say their first promotion was most pivotal, report finds
Similar shares of women and men in tech vie for promotions, yet women hold less than 30% of leadership roles in the industry. That’s according to new research conducted by Boston Consulting Group and global leadership advisory firm Heidrick & Struggles, which involved polling of more than 750 women and men leaders in the technology industry, and interviews with more than 70 women in tech leadership roles.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0