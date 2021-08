It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that without Halo, console shooters and the Xbox brand wouldn’t exist as they do now (if at all). And though Microsoft’s beloved series has certainly had its fair share of ups and downs, it’s still around, and it’s still Xbox’s biggest tentpole franchise. Later this year, we’ll get to see what the future holds for it with Halo Infinite, but before that, here, we’re going to take a look at its past and rank all of its mainline entries from worst to best.