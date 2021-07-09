Marilyn Manson surrenders to police on New Hampshire arrest warrant

Following the allegations, Manson has been dropped from his record label, talent agency and the recurring role he had on the television show American Gods. Photograph: Lisa O’Connor/AFP/Getty Images

Marilyn Manson has turned himself in to authorities in response to a New Hampshire arrest warrant for the alleged assault of a videographer in 2019.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, turned himself in to the Los Angeles county sheriff’s department 2 July following an agreement made in late June between his lawyer and New Hampshire authorities regarding the warrant, according to the Hollywood Reporter . Manson was released without bail.

The alleged assault took place in August 2019 at a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. Manson is charged with two misdemeanor accounts of simple assault. If convicted, Manson faces a possible prison sentence and up to $2,000 in fines.

Howard King, Manson’s lawyer, in a statement about the incident to Rolling Stone, said that Manson likes to be “provocative on stage, especially in front of the camera”.

“The misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm,” King said.

“This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.”

Separate to the assault charges, Los Angeles county sheriff’s department special victim’s bureau has been investigating Manson for alleged incidents of domestic violence that took place between 2009 and 2011 while Manson lived in West Hollywood.

In February, the actor Evan Rachel Wood accused Manson of “horrific” abuse while they were in a relationship. Four other women subsequently came out with allegations against Manson, all of which Manson has denied.

Following the allegations, Manson has been dropped from his record label, talent agency and the recurring role he had on the television show American Gods.