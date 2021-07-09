Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Marilyn Manson surrenders to police on New Hampshire arrest warrant

By Lauren Aratani
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZwkI_0as2o8Zn00
Following the allegations, Manson has been dropped from his record label, talent agency and the recurring role he had on the television show American Gods. Photograph: Lisa O’Connor/AFP/Getty Images

Marilyn Manson has turned himself in to authorities in response to a New Hampshire arrest warrant for the alleged assault of a videographer in 2019.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, turned himself in to the Los Angeles county sheriff’s department 2 July following an agreement made in late June between his lawyer and New Hampshire authorities regarding the warrant, according to the Hollywood Reporter . Manson was released without bail.

The alleged assault took place in August 2019 at a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. Manson is charged with two misdemeanor accounts of simple assault. If convicted, Manson faces a possible prison sentence and up to $2,000 in fines.

Howard King, Manson’s lawyer, in a statement about the incident to Rolling Stone, said that Manson likes to be “provocative on stage, especially in front of the camera”.

“The misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm,” King said.

“This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.”

Separate to the assault charges, Los Angeles county sheriff’s department special victim’s bureau has been investigating Manson for alleged incidents of domestic violence that took place between 2009 and 2011 while Manson lived in West Hollywood.

In February, the actor Evan Rachel Wood accused Manson of “horrific” abuse while they were in a relationship. Four other women subsequently came out with allegations against Manson, all of which Manson has denied.

Following the allegations, Manson has been dropped from his record label, talent agency and the recurring role he had on the television show American Gods.

Comments / 1

The Guardian

The Guardian

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Manson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Arrest Warrant#Domestic Violence#American#Sheriff S Department#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Forty-three bodies found in Arizona borderland amid brutal heat

“Crossing the border may be illegal, but it should not be a death sentence,” reads a Facebook post from the non-profit group Humane Borders. But for 43 immigrants whose remains were found along Arizona’s borderlands with Mexico, the journey proved to be fatal. Scorched days in the Sonoran desert, with little to no water, and cold nights prove to be unforgiving to the weary travelers, many of whom flee violence, the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and economic despair in Central America and other regions.
Gilford, NHtheprp.com

Marilyn Manson Has Turned Himself Into Police For Concert Spitting Assault Charges

According to TMZ, Marilyn Manson turned himself into LAPD this past Friday, July 02nd to face two misdemeanor simple assault charges for an incident at an August 18th, 2019 show in Gilford, NH. During that concert, Manson was seen to have spit on the camera of a videographer hired by the venue to film the show. The incident itself was being broadcast to the big screen behind Manson at the time. Fan-filmed footage of that can be found below with the spitting incident taking place at 1:30 in.
Laconia, NHPosted by
People

Marilyn Manson Turns Himself In and Is Released Without Bail on New Hampshire Assault Charges

Marilyn Manson turned himself in and was released without bail for assault charges stemming from a New Hampshire concert in 2019, PEOPLE can confirm. On Friday, the 52-year-old rocker, born Brian Hugh Warner, turned himself into the Hollywood division of Los Angeles Police Department after reaching a deal with Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire regarding two Class A misdemeanor simple assault charges.
Los Angeles, CARadar Online.com

Marilyn Manson Turns Himself Over To Police After Being Wanted For Alleged Assault On Videographer

Marilyn Manson is no longer wanted man in New Hampshire. The 52-year-old shock rocker turned himself into police over an alleged assault that took place nearly two years ago. Manson -- whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner -- faces two counts misdemeanor simple assault for allegedly spitting on the female videographer's camera multiple times during his show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019.
Gilford, NHneworleanssun.com

Marilyn Manson released on bail

Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Marilyn Manson has turned himself in to authorities in Los Angeles on an active arrest warrant in connection to assault charges he is facing in New Hampshire. According to Fox News, the Gilford Police Department said the shock rocker, whose real name is...
Gilford, NHcompletemusicupdate.com

Marilyn Manson arrested on charges of assaulting cameraman

Marilyn Manson has been arrested and released on bail, after he turned himself in to police over an outstanding warrant relating to an alleged assault in 2019. Gilford, New Hampshire Police Chief Tony Bean Burpee confirmed that Manson – real name Brian Warner – had been arrested last Friday, after attending a police station in LA.
Butte, MTMontana Standard

Police blotter: Outstanding warrant arrests; verbal threat

A few minutes after midnight Thursday, Bryan Charles Armstrong Jr., 25, homeless was arrested after an officer had a suspicious vehicle checked as it was parked in the 3300 block of Sanders. Armstrong had a warrant for his arrest out of Belgrade for violation of a protective order and another warrant out of Gallatin County for failure to appear.
Atlanta, GAVulture

Lil Durk and His Girlfriend Were in a Shootout With Home Invaders, Cops Say

Georgia police are investigating a home invasion turned shootout at rapper Lil Durk’s home in the Atlanta suburbs, Vulture has confirmed. Lil Durk, real name Durk Derrick Banks, and his girlfriend, India Cox, were at their residence in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselton, Georgia, when “several unidentified individuals” entered around 5:14 a.m. Sunday.
Braselton, GAPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Lil Durk Apparent Target of Home Invasion, Fired Gun at Intruder

Lil Durk and his girlfriend, India Cox, were reportedly victims of a home invasion and an aggravated assault last weekend. According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (July 15), Durkio and India exchanged gunfire with intruders who somehow broke into their home in the Chateau Elan section of Braselton, Ga. on Sun., July 11. Based on information the outlet obtained from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, multiple unidentified individuals entered the property of the rapper and his partner around 5 a.m., and a shootout occurred. The home is about an hour away from Atlanta.
CelebritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Arrest warrant issued for Kyle Massey

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kyle Massey. The 29-year-old actor failed to appear for a second arraignment hearing in connection with charges of immoral communication with a minor on Monday (12.07.21), prompting a Washington judge to issue a $100,000 warrant. The former Disney star's lawyer, Lee Hutton, told...
TV Showsenstarz.com

Chick Vennera Dies At 74, 'Golden Girls' Actor Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

Chick Vennera, who's known for his most recognizable scene-stealing iconic dance in 1978's comedy "Thank God It's Friday," passed away at 74. Vennera also became a voice actor for "Animaniacs'' and "Batman Beyond," which fans recalled as remarkable after his iconic appearances in numerous TV shows and films. Sources reported...
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Chris Brown Accused Of Assaulting Woman Who Says He Smacked Her Weave Off

We all have habitual habits in some shape or form. You’ve got the pizza lovers of the world, weed connoisseurs of all types, audiophiles aplenty and some that dabble in all three at once — highly recommended! However, nobody’s habit should be putting their hands on a person, a woman at that, yet somehow that’s what controversial R&B dancer Chris Brown seems to alway be in the headlines for.
PetsNewsweek

Family Dog Mauls Newborn Baby to Death in Front of Horrified Mother

A 5-week-old baby boy was mauled to death by their family's dog in the early hours of Sunday morning. Deputies arrived at the home in Kariong on Australia's Central Coast around 2:20 a.m. and attempted to resuscitate the boy by giving him CPR but he died at the scene. The...
TV & VideosPopculture

'NCIS' Star Wanted for Kidnapping After Allegedly Disappearing With Son

Reports claim that former NCIS star Zoe McLellan is wanted for kidnapping after vanishing with her son amid a custody battle with her ex-husband. According to The Sun, Jean-Pierre Guy Gillain claims McLellan disappeared with their son, Sebastian, and he hasn't seen her since April 2019. TMZ notes that court...

Comments / 1

Community Policy