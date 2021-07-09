Erik Hurtado: MLS team cites lack of vaccination as reason for trade

Forward Erik Hurtado, who was traded from Montreal to the Columbus Crew on Thursday, is available to play Friday in Cincinnati. Photo courtesy of Sporting Kansas City/YouTube

July 9 (UPI) -- MLS team CF Montreal traded Erik Hurtado to the Columbus Crew because the forward's refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 created a "problematic situation," sporting director Olivier Renard said.

The teams announced the trade Thursday. The Crew sent $200,000 in general allocation money to Montreal in exchange for the forward. Renard said Montreal received "some interest" in Hurtado and listened to offers over the past few weeks.

Montreal has played home games this season at DVR PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., due to travel restrictions at the Canada and U.S. border.

"Because he's not vaccinated against COVID-19, his situation was problematic and we started considering a trade when we got the confirmation that the team could return to Montreal," Renard said in a news release.

"Before proceeding, Erik also confirmed that he was not comfortable taking the vaccine, so we concluded this deal, which we felt was very satisfactory. We would like to thank Erik for his professionalism and wish him good luck in his career."

The Crew needed depth at striker, as forward Gyasi Zardes is away from the team due to his obligation to the United States Men's National Team. Fellow Crew striker Bradley Wright-Phillips is sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Hurtado totaled one assist, but did not score, in seven appearances this season for Montreal. He has 19 goals and 11 assists in 140 games over nine seasons in MLS. He will be available to play for the Crew against FC Cincinnati on Friday in Cincinnati.

Hurtado, 30, broke into MLS in 2013 with Vancouver Whitecaps FC. He also played for Sporting Kansas City before his tenure with Montreal.

"We would like to welcome Erik to Columbus," Columbus Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a news release.

"Erik is a versatile forward who has valuable experience in our league and provides us with another option on attack. His addition to our roster will ensure that we have another proven MLS goal scorer to call upon when needed."