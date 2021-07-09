Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development adds new design committee

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development has added a new layer of outside experts to weigh in on major projects. The Committee on Design, appointed by the Department of Planning and Development, is made up of two dozen unpaid members, including architects, artists, academics and real estate professionals. They’ll review major developments and will be an extra set of eyes - or 24 sets - for projects that already need approval from department staff, the Chicago City Council and, in some cases, the Chicago Plan Commission.