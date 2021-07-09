Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development adds new design committee

By Mike Krauser
audacy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development has added a new layer of outside experts to weigh in on major projects. The Committee on Design, appointed by the Department of Planning and Development, is made up of two dozen unpaid members, including architects, artists, academics and real estate professionals. They’ll review major developments and will be an extra set of eyes - or 24 sets - for projects that already need approval from department staff, the Chicago City Council and, in some cases, the Chicago Plan Commission.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeanne Gang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Plan#Real Estate#University Of Chicago#Wbbm Newsradio#The Committee On Design#The Chicago City Council#The Sun Times#Som#Site Design Group#Perkins Will#Moody Nolan#The Resurrection Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy