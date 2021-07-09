Cancel
Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest rises for fourth straight month

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) – Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest rose for the fourth consecutive month in June, according to preliminary government data, amid concern that the destruction and a drought will fuel worsening forest fires in the dry season ahead. Forest clearances in Brazil’s portion of the Amazon increased 1.8% in...

Related
Businessmymixfm.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro disapproval rating rises to all-time high -poll

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s disapproval rating rose to the highest level since he came to power two and a half years ago, with the far-right leader also slipping behind his main rival ahead of the election in 2022, a poll showed on Thursday. The survey, carried out...
AmericasCourthouse News Service

New June Record for Deforestation of Brazilian Amazon

(AFP) — Deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon reached a record in June for the fourth consecutive month, according to official data released Friday. A total of 1,062 square kilometers of forest was destroyed -- an area almost the size of the city of Rio de Janeiro. This was up from...
AgriculturePosted by
The Conversation UK

Even if Bolsonaro leaves power, deforestation in Brazil will be hard to stop

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon made global headlines in 2019, thanks to massive wildfires and the election of anti-environmentalist president Jair Bolsonaro. Brazilians took to the streets against it, and retailers and consumers threatened to boycott Brazilian products. But while the pandemic has dominated the headlines in 2020 and 2021, deforestation continues to rise.
AgriculturePhys.org

Deforestation in Brazil will be hard to stop, no matter who's in charge

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon made global headlines in 2019, thanks to massive wildfires and the election of anti-environmentalist president Jair Bolsonaro. Brazilians took to the streets against it, and retailers and consumers threatened to boycott Brazilian products. But while the pandemic has dominated the headlines in 2020 and 2021, deforestation continues to rise.
Technologytrust.org

Peru's indigenous tribes use tech tools to track Amazon deforestation

BOGOTA, July 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Peruvian indigenous groups equipped with remote sensing technology and satellite-based alerts have been helping to track and report forest loss in the Amazon as drug trafficking fuels deforestation, research published on Monday showed. Members of nearly 40 indigenous communities in Peru's northern border...
Animalswildlife.org

Amazon eagles lose habitat to deforestation

Intense deforestation in the Amazon Rainforest is pushing one of the world’s largest eagles to the brink of extinction in Brazil. The Amazon eagle (Harpia harpyja), known also as the harpy eagle, is found widely across the Amazon and beyond — the raptors can be found as far north as Mexico. But the birds are imperiled in much of their range, and 90% of all harpy eagles are believed to be found in the Amazon. Researchers of a study published recently in Scientific Reports recently analyzed prey species and eagle habits in parts of Brazil, and found they primarily feed on large mammals in the tree canopy like sloths and monkeys. They also estimated deforestation, and found that areas with more than 50% deforestation are unsuitable to support raising new chicks. They found that 35% of the state of Mato Grosso in Brazil was unsuitable for the eagles. Deforestation has likely caused the loss of thousands of potential breeding pairs, the researchers found.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real rises after 8 days of losses, Latam FX muted

* Real down nearly 7% over past 8 sessions * Chilean economic growth seen surging * Oil weighs down Mexican, Colombian FX By Ambar Warrick July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose slightly on Monday, taking some support from expectations of an economic recovery this year, while most other Latin American currencies moved little as a surge in global cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant prompted caution. The real rose 0.2% after tumbling nearly 7% over the past eight sessions, in the wake of serious graft allegations related to vaccine procurement against the government. A recent poll showed a majority of Brazilians support President Jair Bolsonaro's impeachment, amid growing discontent over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and allegations of corruption. The real is expected to benefit from a strong economic recovery in Brazil this year. But a laggard job market and spiking inflation could hurt its prospects, even with the central bank hiking lending rates sharply. "We expect the ongoing recovery to strengthen into the second half of the year as the vaccination rollout continues to advance. This will benefit the sectors hit hardest by the pandemic – especially the services sector," analysts at TS Lombard wrote in a note. "Still, we believe that the job market is likely to lag the overall recovery." Rising iron ore prices, on expectations of more liquidity in China, also helped the real on Monday. Broader Latin American currencies were largely unchanged, with MSCI's index rising 0.2%. Chile's peso rose 0.6% as a central bank survey of analysts showed the economy will expand by 16.5% in June and by 11.9% in the third quarter this year. But despite the expectations of a strong rebound, concerns over the drafting of the country's new constitution have held back Chilean assets in recent months. The government also raised its inflation forecast for 2021, which has been a common theme in markets as more economies reopen with a bang from COVID restrictions. Mexico's peso and Colombia's peso fell slightly, tracking declines in oil prices as markets feared a hit to demand from the Delta variant. Latin American stocks rose in early trade, but kept to a tight range established over the past few sessions, as investors awaited more solid cues on global economic growth. In Cuba, thousands of civilians joined street protests from Havana to Santiago on Sunday in the biggest anti-government demonstrations on the Communist-run island in decades. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called for an end to the U.S.-Cuba economic embargo to help its people, in light of the protests. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1324.75 0.5 MSCI LatAm 2531.39 0.78 Brazil Bovespa 126582.52 0.92 Mexico IPC 49525.02 -0.49 Chile IPSA 4270.24 0.53 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 Colombia COLCAP 1292.44 -0.04 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2486 0.18 Mexico peso 19.8976 -0.24 Chile peso 744.08 0.58 Colombia peso 3829.79 -0.07 Peru sol 3.9639 -0.13 Argentina peso 96.0900 -0.10 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
WorldPosted by
The Independent

How smartphones could help tackle illegal deforestation in the Amazon

Using little more than a smartphone, indigenous people living in the Peruvian Amazon can be a powerful force against illegal deforestation and play a vital role in tackling the global climate crisis, a new study suggests.In a two-year study, 36 communities in Peru each selected “forest scouts” to use the satellite-based technology which reveals deforestation on smartphone maps. The maps allowed them to better patrol their communities’ territories against illegal logging.The scientists also monitored 37 other indigenous communities to whom they did not provide any technology, in order to create a control group.During the first year of the study,...
Agricultureslashdot.org

Over 10,000 Amazon Rainforest Species Risk Extinction, Landmark Report Warns

More than 10,000 species of plants and animals are at high risk of extinction due to the destruction of the Amazon rainforest — 35 per cent of which has already been deforested or degraded, according to the draft of a landmark scientific report published on Wednesday. Produced by the Science Panel for the Amazon (SPA), the report brings together research on the world's largest rainforest from 200 scientists from across the globe. It is the most detailed assessment of the state of the forest to date and both makes clear the vital role the Amazon plays in global climate and the profound risks it is facing. Cutting deforestation and forest degradation to zero in less than a decade "is critical," the report said. It also called for massive restoration of already destroyed areas. Furthermore, the report said the continued destruction caused by human interference in the Amazon puts more than 8,000 endemic plants and 2,300 animals at high risk of extinction. According to the report, of the Amazon basin's original size, 18 per cent has already been deforested — mostly for agriculture and illegal timber. Another 17 per cent has been degraded.
Indiamediarunsearch.co.uk

Brazil is 67th in the world ranking and fourth in total doses

Brazil in 67th place overall in the tie of vaccines already applied against Covid-19, taking into account the rate of applied doses per 100 inhabitants, which is 52.15, according to data compiled by CNN agency. Looking at the total doses applied, the country ranks fourth in the list of countries...
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

Amazon rainforest close to irreversible ‘tipping point’ under Bolsonaro

There is no time to spare to save the Amazon from destruction, researchers and campaigners have warned as president Jair Bolsonaro plans to end more environmental protections and studies show that the rainforest is rapidly losing its ability to store carbon.The warning comes after analysis this week showed that over a quarter of the Amazon rainforest now emits more carbon than it absorbs. Research from Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE) found that deforestation in parts of the Amazon has decreased or eliminated the rainforest’s function as a “carbon sink.”“Almost 20% of the Amazon forest is already deforested...
AmericasUS News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Leaves Hospital, Says Will Be Back at Work Monday

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday left the Sao Paulo hospital where he had been for four days undergoing treatment for complications following a near-fatal 2018 stabbing, and said he will be back at his desk in Brasilia on Monday. "I'll be back in the presidency tomorrow," Bolsonaro...
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Warming, deforestation turn Amazon into source of CO2

Climate change and deforestation have flipped a large swathe of the Amazon basin from absorbing to emitting planet-warming CO2, a transformation that could turn humanity's greatest natural ally in the fight against global warming into a foe, researchers reported on Wednesday. Hundreds of high-altitude air samples collected over the last decade showed that southeastern Amazon, in particular, has shifted from a "sink" to a source of carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas, they reported in the journal Nature. Terrestrial ecosystems worldwide are crucial as the world struggles to curb CO2 emissions, which topped 40 billion tonnes in 2019. Over the last half century, plants and soil have consistently absorbed more than a quarter of those emissions, even as CO2 pollution increased by 50 percent.

