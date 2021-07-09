Cancel
Golf

Austin’s ace leads to victory

 9 days ago

What a day it was on Thursday for John Austin. Not only was he on the winning team in the Turkey Creek senior golf scramble, but he made an ace on No. 12. Also on the winning team, which shot a 56, were James Nelson, Les Hargadine and Joe Mitchell.

