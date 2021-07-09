Molson Coors Beverage Co offers Tampa Bay Coors Light made with ice rink ice
Molson Coors Beverage Co is capitalising on Coors Light’s ‘official beer’ status for US ice hockey team Tampa Bay Lightning with a one-off brew made using rink ice. The brand owner will celebrate Lightning’s retention of the Stanley Cup this week by releasing Coors Light Champions Ice in the Tampa area next week. The beer has been brewed with ice from the rink on which Lightning won the trophy on Wednesday.www.just-drinks.com
Comments / 0