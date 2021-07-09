Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topsfield, MA

OPINION: Congregational Church of Topsfield thanks Essex County Co-Op

Wicked Local
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Congregational Church of Topsfield would like to thank the Essex County Co-Op for their donation of compost for the church’s vegetable garden at the Emerson Center. An all-volunteer effort, the garden is thriving in large part because of the enrichment of the soil at the beginning of the season. All of the produce from the garden is contributed to the “Produce for the Pantry” program that collects fruit and vegetables from home gardeners and various institutional gardens in town. This program provides locally-grown fresh fruit and vegetables to Haven from Hunger and occasionally to the Topsfield Council on Aging and the Topsfield Food Pantry. In a vital way, our gardens, large and small, continue Topsfield’s agricultural heritage and community spirit.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Essex County, MA
Essex County, MA
Society
City
Wenham, MA
City
Topsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#The Co Op#The Essex#Fresh Fruit#Hunger#The Topsfield Food Pantry#The Co Op#Co Op Board#Topsfield Wenham Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Sen. Rob Portman says IRS enforcement nixed as way to pay for infrastructure plan

The GOP’s lead negotiator for a bipartisan infrastructure bill said Sunday that lawmakers had nixed increased IRS enforcement as a proposed way to pay for the package. Using increased IRS enforcement of tax collection as a way to pay for the $579 billion bill had emerged as a point of contention among Senate negotiators, with many conservative anti-spending groups and lawmakers expressing concerns.
Fairfax County, VAPosted by
The Hill

Virginia PTA official resigns after 'let them die' comments

A top official from the Virginia Parent Teacher Association (PTA) has resigned after being filmed saying, “Let them die” in reference to a group of people protesting the teaching of critical race theory. “Today, the Virginia PTA executive committee requested and received the resignation of Michelle Leete, who served as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy