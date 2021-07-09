OPINION: Congregational Church of Topsfield thanks Essex County Co-Op

The Congregational Church of Topsfield would like to thank the Essex County Co-Op for their donation of compost for the church’s vegetable garden at the Emerson Center. An all-volunteer effort, the garden is thriving in large part because of the enrichment of the soil at the beginning of the season. All of the produce from the garden is contributed to the “Produce for the Pantry” program that collects fruit and vegetables from home gardeners and various institutional gardens in town. This program provides locally-grown fresh fruit and vegetables to Haven from Hunger and occasionally to the Topsfield Council on Aging and the Topsfield Food Pantry. In a vital way, our gardens, large and small, continue Topsfield’s agricultural heritage and community spirit.