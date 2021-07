The July 9 letter by Tal Shutkin (”For Palestinians, there is no peace under occupation”) provides information out of context, like many Palestinian sympathizers. Israel has security measures in place because Hamas, Hezbollah and the majority of the Arab population want to destroy Israel. This is written clearly in their constitutions: “There is no solution for the Palestinian problem except by Jihad. Initiatives, proposals and international conferences are but a waste of time, an exercise in futility.” (Hamas Covenant, Article 13). The Palestinians have proved their intentions time and time again by shooting missiles at innocent civilians, blowing up restaurants, buses and even murdering Israelis in their homes.