Cloud security firm Netskope raises fresh capital at $7.5 billion valuation

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 9 days ago

(Reuters) – Netskope was valued at $7.5 billion in a funding round led by existing investor ICONIQ Growth, the cloud security firm said on Friday. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

wincountry.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Security#Reuters#Iconiq Growth
