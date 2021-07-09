Cloud security firm Netskope raises fresh capital at $7.5 billion valuation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / AdvanceTC Limited (OTCQB:ATCLF)(NSX:A88) ('AdvanceTC' or the 'Company') is pleased to inform that we have appointed a professional valuer, Roma Appraisals Limited (the 'Valuer'), to conduct a valuation of the Company as of 26th May 2021. The valuation report ('Valuation Report') dated 16th July 2021 stated the Company's market value was approximately USD3.015 Billion as at 26th May 2021. The valuation is based on an income approach and discounted cash-flow model. The Company would like to take this opportunity to thank and congratulate all its stakeholders on achieving this milestone. The report will be available on the Company's website this week, please find below the report link.