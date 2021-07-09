Cancel
US hospitals not ‘adequately’ prepared for next pandemic, study finds

New York Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 10-year analysis of hospitals’ preparedness for pandemics and other mass casualty events in the years prior to COVID-19 is warning that the nation’s health care system may not be adequately prepared for the next one. For the study, a team of researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland Medical Center used a surge index tool called Hospital Medical Surge Preparedness Index (HMSPI) to score data from more than 6,200 hospitals nationwide.

