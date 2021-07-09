US hospitals not ‘adequately’ prepared for next pandemic, study finds

Chronic diseases are the top risk factors for death and disability today. They’re also among the top risk factors for having worse outcomes from COVID-19. This implies that much of our risk for worse outcomes from this virus is a reflection of the choices we’ve made in the years and months leading up to the pandemic. In many ways, the stage was set for this pandemic long ago, because it’s not just about the virus—it’s also about the host, and we were already compromised from an immune perspective before COVID-19 existed. This means that we have an opportunity to start making the necessary changes to our physiology, so that we’re better prepared for the next pandemic.