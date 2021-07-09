A Beginner’s Guide To Drinking Whiskey in the Summer

Keep the ice cubes fresh and the herbs seasonal. Why is it that once the temperature is consistently over 70 degrees, whiskey takes a back seat on your bar cart? For some reason, the spirit has gotten a reputation as a rugged, cold-weather drink… but it really is more versatile than that. With some ice, the right mixers, and a few bent rules, whiskey can hang at your backyard barbecue just as easily as it can in front of a fireplace. Here’s what you need to keep in mind as you pour: