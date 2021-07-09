Cancel
Andy Serkis Is Returning To The Lord Of The Rings

By Charlene Badasie
Andy Serkis is going back to Middle Earth – but not in the way you might think. The actor, who has lent his voice to Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and the first Hobbit film, will be narrating J.R.R Tolkien’s work in a brand new series of audiobooks.

