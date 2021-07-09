Andy Serkis Is Returning To The Lord Of The Rings

Publisher Nacon held a Nacon Connect conference today, where it provided various trailers, teasers, and developer insights on its upcoming video games, some of which pertained to Nintendo Switch. Notably, Daedalic Entertainment producer Harald Riegler appeared to discuss The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and announce a fall 2022 release window for the game on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The game will detail Gollum’s “incredible journey from Mordor through Mirkwood to the Mines of Moria,” among other places, and since the character has “pretty much traveled everywhere” and “met everyone,” he is intended to provide a unique perspective on Middle-earth.
