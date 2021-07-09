Speaker Pelosi claims to know nothing about husband’s stock trade scandal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was named as the target in recent death threats, may very well be making similar threats to her husband after he allegedly made millions on stock trades using information he learned from her.

Paul Pelosi has been accused of using advanced knowledge of an antitrust bill eventually passed by the house to make a number of significant trades on the stock market. One of them, involving shares of Alphabet stock, netted him more than $5 million, records reveal.

A spokesman for Pelosi claims the speaker “has no involvement or prior knowledge of these transactions.”

