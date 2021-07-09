Cancel
Loxley, AL

Officials break ground at Imperial Dade Logistics Hub in Loxley

By Staff Report
Cover picture for the articleLOXLEY, Alabama — Imperial Dade, a leading independently owned and operated distributor of food service packaging and janitorial supplies, held a groundbreaking for a new logistics hub in Baldwin County. The upcoming 220,000-square-foot building will be located along County Road 49 in Loxley, and will support the company’s expanding customer base and continued growth along the Gulf Coast. Imperial Dade’s new facility is set to bring more than $20 million in total investment to Baldwin County, with plans to create 55 new jobs.

