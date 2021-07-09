Officials break ground at Imperial Dade Logistics Hub in Loxley

Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department is getting close to breaking ground on a new Fire Station 2 after more than two years of planning and permit struggles. “This is a project we have been working on for a couple of years now. We are waiting on a couple of approvals from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Corp of Engineers. The Bureau of Land Management has been a very difficult hurdle for us to get a permit to cross their right of way, but we have finally accomplished that goal,” said Joseph Emerson, secretary for the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department and the chair for the Station 2 Build Committee.