Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Hungarian capital offers tests amid vaccine efficacy worries

By JUSTIN SPIKE
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXdzz_0as2jIDB00

BUDAPEST, Hungary — (AP) — Hungary's capital city is offering free antibody testing to its elderly residents in a bid to ratchet up pressure on the government over concerns that certain vaccines don't provide adequate protection against the coronavirus.

The offer of 20,000 free tests, available for Budapest residents over 60, came after many fully vaccinated people reported that tests they had undergone at private laboratories indicated that they hadn't developed antibodies to defend against COVID-19.

Budapest Deputy Mayor Ambrus Kiss said those reports came primarily from people who received China's Sinopharm vaccine, convincing city leaders that there was “a genuine problem." He said the government should consider offering third doses to those with inadequate immune response.

“If there is such a loss of confidence in certain vaccines, then the government needs to order a third dose and free up the capacities for giving them,” Kiss told The Associated Press, adding that the tests are available to anyone over 60 regardless of which vaccine they received.

“We think the the more tests we perform, the more societal pressure there is for a third dose,” Kiss said. The testing drive will continue next week, and initial results will likely be released next week with the full results expected by the end of the month.

Hungary was an early vaccination leader in the European Union, due largely to its procurement of jabs from eastern countries like Russia and China, on top of vaccines received through the EU.

It was the first country in the 27-member bloc to approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, and is the only one to deploy China's Sinopharm. More than 5.1 million doses of the jab have been distributed to Hungary, of which it has administered more than 2 million, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

While government officials insist there is no reason to offer a third dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, critics of the jab - including Budapest's liberal mayor Gergely Karacsony - have cast doubt over its efficacy.

In announcing the city's antibody testing campaign in June, Karacsony referred specifically to the Chinese vaccine as the reason for the measure. He pointed to other countries like Bahrein and the United Arab Emirates, which have offered booster shots for some Sinopharm recipients amid efficacy concerns.

Both Sinopharm and Sinovac, another Chinese company who has produced its own vaccine, said in April that they were looking at whether a booster shot could help better protect against COVID-19.

Karacsony often spars with Hungary’s right-wing government and is considered a front-runner for replacing Prime Minister Viktor Orban in national elections next year.

Sinopharm jab recipient Maria Szaniszlo, 78, said she backed a move to offer booster shots to anyone who needs them.

“There is news that the Chinese vaccine isn’t reliable because it doesn’t offer protection to many people,” said Szaniszlo after showing up on Thursday for an antibody test in the capital. “I decided that I wanted to know too ... They sent me the (immunity) card saying I’m protected, but I’ll find out tomorrow if I really am.”

___

Huizhong Wu in Taipei, Taiwan contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic ]

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine ]

[ https://apnews.com/hub/understanding-the-outbreak ]

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hungarian#Capital City#Ap#The Associated Press#The European Union#Eu#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Country
Hungary
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

mRNA Vaccine inventor says he’s worried about surge in covid-19 cases in countries with most vaccinated citizens. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” Dr. Malone said

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer and one of the five inventors of mRNA vaccines, expressed his concerns about the sudden surge in covid-19 cases in countries with the most vaccinated citizens while the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. On Friday, Dr. Malone shared a viral...
Worldwtvbam.com

Leaked memo raises Thai concern about Sinovac vaccine’s efficacy

BANGKOK (Reuters) – A leaked health ministry document has prompted calls in Thailand for medical staff inoculated against COVID-19 to be given a booster of an mRNA vaccine, after it included a comment that such a move could dent public confidence in Sinovac Biotech’s vaccine. The internal memo, which included...
WorldCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

China's CoronaVac vaccine shows good efficacy in 2 studies

Two new large studies of China's CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine showed good efficacy against symptomatic infection and severe disease, albeit with lower efficacy than the two mRNA coronavirus vaccines currently in use. Overall 83.5% efficacy against infection. Interim efficacy and safety results from a phase 3 trial in Turkey were published...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Sinovac: No issue with vaccine efficacy, says Khairy

PUTRAJAYA (July 16): The decision to stop administering the Sinovac vaccine in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) is because its delivery has been completed and has nothing to do with the vaccine’s efficacy, said PICK Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. According to him, Pharmaniaga Bhd had finished supplying 12 million...
Pharmaceuticalsfinchannel.com

The long view on COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy

Penn researchers weigh in on the regulatory and scientific efforts to track COVID-19 vaccines. The mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, are among the most powerful vaccines the world has ever seen. According to clinical trial data, they are more than 94% effective at preventing symptomatic disease, with real-world data bearing out that success. The other vaccine currently available in the U.S., Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, uses a viral vector and is also proving its strength. Its efficacy, which is better than seasonal flu shots, is 70% generally and even stronger against hospitalizations and death.
PharmaceuticalsAlamosa Valley Courier

Facts about Delta variant surge indicate vaccine efficacy

Dear Doctor: I’m not sure I understand what’s going on with the coronavirus variants. What are they, and how do they happen? And what is it that’s so dangerous about the delta variant? If it’s so different from the original coronavirus, shouldn’t we just wait until there’s a new vaccine?
PharmaceuticalsFrankfort Times

The Latest: EU vaccination campaign catching up with US

PARIS — The European Union’s vaccination campaign is catching up with the United States. European officials vaunted figures from Our World in Data showing that 55.6% of EU citizens have had at least one dose, compared to 55.4% in the U.S. It was the first time the EU figures outpaced those across the Atlantic.
PharmaceuticalsCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Pfizer COVID vaccine shows 78% efficacy in pregnancy

Two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were safe and 78% effective in preventing infection in pregnant women in a real-world study in Israel. Led by researchers at Maccabi Healthcare Services in Tel Aviv, the retrospective, observational study was published yesterday in JAMA. It involved analyzing data on 15,060 women in a pregnancy registry of a large, state-mandated healthcare system who were vaccinated with a first dose from Dec 19, 2020, to Feb 28, 2021.
WorldPosted by
WDBO

Immunized but banned: EU says not all COVID vaccines equal

LONDON — (AP) — After Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor and his wife received two doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in Nigeria, they assumed they would be free to travel this summer to a European destination of their choice. They were wrong. The couple — and millions of other people vaccinated through...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
PharmaceuticalsVoice of America

Malawi's Survey Confirms AstraZeneca Vaccine Efficacy

BLANTYRE - In Malawi, a survey by the Ministry of Health to help ascertain the efficacy of AstraZeneca vaccine has shown its effectiveness in fighting the coronavirus. The survey was based on current hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients across the country. The preliminary results of the findings released Saturday were...
Public Healthtechnologynetworks.com

Safeguarding Viability and Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccines: Key Considerations

While getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is not a guarantee that one will not get infected or re-infected by the virus, it is definitely among the most effective ways to forestall the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines bolster the immunity of vaccinated individuals and when conducted en masse it helps to provide herd immunity. Consequently, vaccine development and deployment is a top priority for most governments at this point.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy