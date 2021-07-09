Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

3 new Henrico developments receive affordable, special needs housing loans

By Citizen Staff
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZJvL_0as2iWDU00
(Citizen file photo/Analise Beres)

Three new Henrico County developments are among 24 projects statewide that will receive a share of more than $21 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans, Gov. Ralph Northam announced July 8.

The funds (a combination of state and federal dollars) are designed to help improve access to affordable housing; reduce homelessness; provide permanent supportive housing options for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities; and complete energy efficiency updates in affordable housing units. They are being administered through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

The three Henrico projects will result in a total of 230 new affordable and special needs housing units.

The projects are:

• Bickerstaff Crossing, which will receive more than $1.2 million in loans to help fund the new construction of a one-building, 60-unit rental project along Bickerstaff Road in Varina. The two- and three-bedroom rental units will serve people who earn less than 30, 50 or 60 percent of the area median income, or AMI. All units will be built to meet Universal Design standards (meaning that all parts will be accessible to people regardless of age, disability or other factors) and with Energy Star appliances,. Five units will be fully accessible and marketed to people with disabilities. The building will be EarthCraft certified, contain community space, an on-site leasing office, and shared laundry, and each unit will have washer and dryer connections. Through its established adult programs, nonprofit Soar365 will provide support services and training and education programs to residents. The building will be served by a tenants council.

• Brook Villas, which will receive $700,000 in loans to help fund the new construction of 84 units of one-, two-, and three-bedroom low-rise apartments in Henrico’s Northside. The apartments will be built to EarthCraft Gold standards, and all 28 first floor units will meet Universal Design requirements. All apartments will be built to allow high-speed internet connectivity and will have washer and dryer connections. Community laundry machines will be provided, and there will be on-site leasing, a community room and fitness facilities, and financial counseling and job search services available to tenants.

• Cool Lane Apartments, which will receive a $602,000 loan to help fund the adaptive re-use of a vacant building in Eastern Henrico. Virginia Supportive Housing will renovate the former assisted-living facility into permanent supportive housing for homeless and low-income tenants. The existing structure will be redesigned and adapted to create 86 units for homeless and low-income tenants earning less than 50 percent of the AMI from Henrico and the City of Richmond.

Statewide, the funding will result in the creation or preservation of 1,266 affordable housing units for low-income and extremely low-income households.

“Quality, affordable housing is the key to advancing equity, opportunity, and economic prosperity in every corner of our Commonwealth,” said Northam. “The Affordable and Special Needs Housing program is an important resource for increasing access to safe and sustainable housing for low-income families, individuals with disabilities, and Virginians experiencing homelessness.”

The Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans, combine funding from four main sources: the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the federal National Housing Trust Fund, the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, and Housing Innovations in Energy Efficiency funds. In this round, the DHCD awarded approximately $1.6 million in HOME funding, $1.1 million in NHTF funding, $12.6 million in VHTF funding, and $6.2 million in HIEE funding.

Northam and the General Assembly allocated a total of $70.7 million to the Virginia Housing Trust Fund this fiscal year, which provides financing for housing construction projects that create or preserve affordable housing units, reduce the cost of affordable housing, and increase homeownership. VHTF is a source of financing to support moderate- and-low-income families in addition to providing homeless reduction grants for rapid re-housing and longer-term housing solutions for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.

“Providing housing stability and supporting programs to make homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurring is more important now than ever as we turn the corner from this pandemic,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These loans will fill gaps in financing to make safe and affordable housing for our most vulnerable populations possible, which in turn strengthens our communities, our economy, and improves the lives of many Virginians across the Commonwealth.”

ASNH loans are awarded through a competitive process. Forty-one applications requesting more than $45 million were submitted for this round of funding. Proposals were reviewed, evaluated, and scored with proposals ranked and award offers recommended to the highest-ranking proposals based on funding availability. The funded projects will leverage more than $307 million in additional federal, state, local, and private lending resources.

Comments / 0

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
689
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Business
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Henrico County, VA
Government
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
County
Henrico County, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rental Home#Housing Construction#Affordable And#Ami#Universal Design#Energy Star#Earthcraft Gold#Commonwealth#Virginians#Dhcd#Nhtf#Vhtf#Hiee#The General Assembly#Commerce#Asnh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico supervisors advance several voting changes

Henrico supervisors are preparing for this fall’s elections, advancing a number of measures relating to voting locations and practices during their meeting on July 13. Supervisors approved a resolution that officially begins the process of reapportioning Henrico’s population among its five magisterial districts by adopting criteria and procedures for considering reapportionment plans and encouraging public participation in the process.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico votes in favor of Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution July 13 authorizing County Attorney Tom Tokarz to direct the county’s outside opioid litigation counsel to cast the vote of Henrico in favor of the proposed bankruptcy plan of Purdue Pharma — the prescription drug maker that produced the opioid pill OxyContin — and its corporate affiliates.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – July 12, 2021

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently added two client coordinators. Jessica Baldwin will be supporting Thalhimer’s Richmond Capital Markets Group as well as other top-producing brokers in the company’s local office. Baldwin previously was with CoStar as a research associate for the Denver market for one year, and then a market manager for the South Carolina market for the past four years. She is a graduate of James Madison University and earned a J.D. from the University of Dayton. Daphne Burress will be supporting several of Thalhimer’s top performing retail brokers in the company’s Richmond office. Burress most recently was with SVN Motleys as an executive brokerage assistant and also was a client services coordinator with Colliers/CBRE. She is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University.
CollegesPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – July 13, 2021

Jeff Cheng of Glen Allen graduated May 6 from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. He earned a bachelor of science degree in Games. Cory Duffy of Henrico was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Duffy is majoring in Information Technology.
Glen Allen, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

River Mill by HHHunt Named Community of the Year by HBAV

River Mill, a master planned new home community in Glen Allen being built by HHHunt, recently was named Community of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Virginia. The award was presented at HBAV’s 2021 Annual Conference June 26. The award recognizes a community’s overall neighborhood design, unique design...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico’s initial unemployment claims rise but still remain relatively low

For the seventh consecutive week, the number of Henrico residents who filed initial unemployment claims remained below 200, according to the Virginia Employment Commission. A total of 162 people in the county filed such claims during the week of June 20-26, though that represented the county’s highest total in one month and a jump of nearly 30% from the previous week, when only 126 people had filed.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Sudden apparent rise in new COVID-19 cases in Henrico isn’t what it seems

New COVID-19 cases in Henrico County suddenly are rising again – or are they?. On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 55 new cases in the county, the fourth straight day that new case totals had risen after a relatively benign two-month period, and just one day after the county reached the 70% vaccination threshold among adults 18 and older. Friday’s apparent new cases accounted for more than 30% of all 180 new cases reported in Virginia, according to the VDH.
Virginia StatePosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico citizens eligible to add their information to Virginia’s 911, Marcus alert systems

Henrico citizens now may add their information to Virginia’s 911 and Marcus alert systems as part of a new voluntary database that’s designed to provide first-responders with potentially valuable information when they respond to calls for service. Citizens with behavioral health illness, mental health illness, developmental or intellectual disability, or...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico earns 2 Silver Shovel awards for economic development

Henrico County recently earned two Silver Shovel awards, Area Development’s annual program that recognizes U.S. locations that attract major investment projects and create substantial new jobs throughout their communities. The projects included the relocation of T-Mobile’s Customer Experience Center, which brought $30 million in new investment to the area and...
Virginia StatePosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico native promoted within Virginia State Police

A Henrico native has earned a promotion with the Virginia State Police. VSP Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle promoted Major Ronald C. Maxey, Jr. to the position of deputy director of the department’s Bureau of Field Operations (BFO), a role he’ll assume in light of the retirement of Major Steven L. Chumley, who held the position since June 25, 2018.
Richmond, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Bon Secours celebrates Project SEARCH graduates

Seventeen students with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities from Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties recently completed their internships for Project SEARCH at Bon Secours facilities throughout the Richmond region. Project SEARCH is an international school-to-work program that helps students with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities develop work skills in a real-world work...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Who’s new at Henrico County Public Schools

New administrative appointments were approved at last week’s Henrico County School Board meeting, comprising three new hires and three promotions. Kathryn Smith was promoted to director of exceptional education, effective July 1. She is transitioning from her role as the assistant director of exceptional education for HCPS, which she has held since January of 2018. Smith previously worked at Deep Run High School as an associate principal, an assistant principal and social studies teacher. She’s endorsed in administration and supervision, government, history and social sciences and special education-general curriculum, according to HCPS.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

GRASP awards scholarships to 26 Henrico students

GRASP (Great Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc.), a non-profit, college and career access organization headquartered in Glen Allen, recently awarded 107 Last Dollar scholarships totaling $115,900 and 57 Community College Pathway scholarships totaling $57,000 to Virginia high school students graduating in 2021. Among the Henrico students honored with GRASP Community College...

Comments / 0

Community Policy