Exclusive: South Africa’s Sun International secures easier loan terms to weather COVID hit – sources

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Sun International has agreed easier borrowing terms with its lenders, two sources told Reuters, giving South Africa’s biggest casino firm a year of financial breathing space as a third wave of COVID-19 crashes over the tourism industry. The deal with Standard Bank, Absa Group and Nedbank essentially...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun International#Covid#Weather#Covid#Reuters#Standard Bank#Absa Group#Nedbank#Ebitda#Fnb#South African
