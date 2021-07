The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is finally available to play on the Nintendo Switch system and I am sure that many of you will be playing it at the moment. Tech publication Digital Foundry has taken an extensive look at the remaster and they have come away impressed with what Nintendo has achieved. Digital Foundry says that Skyward Sword HD’s resolution seems locked at both 1080p when playing docked, and 720p when it is being played in handheld mode. The upped framerate for the Nintendo Switch version from the original’s 30fps to 60fps is deemed to be “virtually flawless.” The Digital Foundry team have also been impressed with what Nintendo has achieved regarding the game’s textures, they aren’t entirely sure whether the company has used hand crafted new assets or relied on AI upscaling to enhancer the game’s textures. Here’s a few extracts from the full article.