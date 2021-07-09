Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

US agencies say fully vaccinated American’s don’t need bolster shot yet

By Fort Wayne's NBC
fortwaynesnbc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WREX) — Pfizer says it is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said Thursday that another shot could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. However, not everyone agrees with Pfizer’s line of thinking. Both...

fortwaynesnbc.com

Pharmaceuticals

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Pharmaceuticals
Best Life

If You Have This, Your Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine Is Less Effective, Study Finds

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots have been pivotal vaccines in the U.S.' race to end the pandemic. More than 85 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer and 62 million with Moderna, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nevertheless, a small number of these fully vaccinated individuals are still getting infected with COVID, as a number of factors—like the rapidly spreading Delta variant—may diminish the efficacy of both vaccines. Now, research has found one common condition that can also lessen your vaccine protection if you received either of these shots.
Public Health

Fully vaccinated don’t need booster for Delta variant: CDC

If you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you don’t need a booster shot to protect against the Delta variant, the US government says. The CDC and the FDA teamed up to issue a reassuring statement after Pfizer announced it was developing a booster shot against what is now the country’s dominant strain.
Public Health

Coronavirus Roundup: Federal Agencies Say No Booster Shots Needed Yet; Post-COVID Telework Could Benefit Feds with Disabilities

The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee is now making oversight reports from state and local agencies available on its website. There are over 90 available so far. “Coordination with our state, local, and Tribal partners expands the breadth, scope and reach of our combined oversight efforts as we work to ensure that the $5 trillion-plus in pandemic relief funds are used as intended,” said Sandra Bruce, chair of the committee’s federal, state, and local coordination subcommittee and acting Education Department inspector general, in a statement on Thursday. “Their ‘boots-on-the-ground’ view as to how these vital federal dollars are disbursed and spent brings to the table potential issues or problems and allows us to work together to address those challenges in real-time.” Here are some of the other recent headlines you might have missed.
Public Health

The FDA and CDC say you don’t need a third shot yet

It might not be time for a third coronavirus vaccine just yet, according to both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention. Pfizer suggests third COVID-19 vaccine shot could be ready. Pfizer said Thursday that it will soon reach out to the FDA...
Pharmaceuticals

FDA Approves Pneumococcal 15-Valent Conjugate Vaccine for US Adults

The prophylaxis showed non-inferiority across shared serotypes with an available 13-valent vaccine in its indication-supporting data. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine (VAXNEUVANCE) for the active-immunization prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae (IPD) among adults ≥18 years old. The indication, granted...
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine granted ‘priority review’ by FDA

(CNN) - Pfizer is one step closer to getting full Food and Drug Administration approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said the FDA has granted priority review for the shot it developed with BioNTech. That review process generally takes about six months, and the companies set a target date...
Industry
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Industry
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public Health

CDC Director says “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” Is Walensky spreading misinformation given reports of vaccinated people still getting the virus?

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced backlash after she said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. The CDC later walks back the claim that vaccinated people do not carry covid saying that the “The Evidence Isn’t Clear.”
Public Health

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
Public Safety
The Independent

Free cocaine, meth and heroin for everyone: One city’s plan to tackle its drug problem

As the rate of illicit drug overdoses in Vancouver continues to soar, a group of activists have enlisted the help of a city councillor to hand out free samples of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine - right in front of a police station.The province of British Columbia is the nexus of Canada’s drug overdose crisis, now in its fifth year of a public health emergency. Last month a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed that 160 people had died from an overdose in just the month of May – an average of 5.2 people per day. Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe...

