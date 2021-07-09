Cancel
Hamilton Township, NJ

DEVELOPING: Tragic 2nd Alarm Fatal Fire In Hamilton Leaves At Least Two Dead, Others Hospitalized

MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 9 days ago
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–A tragic fire was reported around 3:40 a.m. in the 200 Block of Woodlawn Avenue that left two dead and others hospitalized according to officials. First arriving firefighters were met with heavy flames from the second floor of a 2 two family home with multiple people trapped....

