Open-Source Software Needs A Security Incentive Program
Cody Cornell is Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Swimlane, an independent leader in security automation. Open-source software (OSS) has fueled the full breadth of applications and services that modern society depends on every day, including nearly every commercial and government software product in existence. If you have built a software product, you almost certainly used some open-source code in the foundation. With millions of software developers around the globe freely contributing open-source code for decades, as part of an organization or as individuals, open-source software has in many ways become the invisible backbone of society. No doubt, it is indispensable. But as an industry, there is a growing consensus that we have a problem on our hands.
