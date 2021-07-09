Open-Source Software Needs A Security Incentive Program

The UBports team is currently testing a new update (called OTA-18) which focuses on improving the performance and stability of the mobile operating system. Much of the work going into UBports at the moment is working toward migrating the operating system from Ubuntu 16.04 to a Ubuntu 20.04 base. "Lomiri, the Ubuntu Touch system UI, became much leaner in this release. We've taught it how to scale down and display wallpapers without negatively impacting performance. If you've got a BQ E4.5 and you're using the default wallpaper, you can expect about 60MB of RAM savings compared to OTA-17. You'll also find the entire system is more snappy on all devices, thanks to having to render a smaller image as the wallpaper. RAM savings will vary depending on your device's screen resolution and wallpaper resolution." Further information can be found in the project's blog post.