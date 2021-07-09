Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Picky "vaccine sommeliers" undermine Brazil inoculation campaign, experts say

By Pedro Fonseca
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, July 9 (Reuters) - One question rippled through the queue outside a makeshift inoculation center in Rio de Janeiro’s beachside neighborhood of Copacabana on a recent morning: “Which vaccine are they using?”

Despite the world’s second-highest death toll and infections running high, people across Brazil are refusing to receive their shot if the vaccine being used is not to their satisfaction.

Local media have dubbed them “the vaccine sommeliers”.

There are no official figures on the total number of people cherry-picking their vaccines, but dozens of towns in Brazil have sought to crack down on the practice, taking the names of those who refuse to be inoculated with the shot on offer and moving them to the back of the queue.

Public health experts in Brazil say the practice and the misinformation - or poorly understood information - that fuels it, is threatening to undermine the country’s vaccination campaign.

It is also, they say, very selfish.

“The person is putting themselves at risk and ends up putting the entire system in danger,” said Alexandre Naime Barbosa, an infectious diseases professor at São Paulo State University. “It shows a lack of empathy, an enormous selfishness.”

The trend comes as many countries have already vaccinated most of their populations and are lifting restrictions.

The Brazilian Society of Immunizations said most incidents involve people refusing vaccines from China’s Sinovac or - to a lesser extent - Astrazeneca. Instead they seek out shots from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

WhatsApp groups have popped up with people swapping tips on which vaccination centers are offering the more sought-after shots.

Some are worried Sinovac’s CoronaVac does not work as well, while others fear Europe and the U.S. might not recognize it as travel restrictions are lifted for the fully vaccinated.

Brazilian health experts are rushing to dispel concerns, particularly about CoronaVac, fighting a wave of criticism including from President Jair Bolsonaro who said of the Chinese vaccine’s use earlier this month: “It didn’t work out.”

Late-stage trials in Brazil found CoronaVac to have a 50% efficacy at preventing symptomatic infection, compared to 76% for Astrazeneca and 95% for Pfizer.

But in a real-world context, public health experts here argue, CoronaVac has shown itself to be very effective in reducing hospitalisation and death.

“When you look at what really matters, reducing the number of hospitalizations and deaths, all the vaccines we have in Brazil have a very high efficacy,” Barbosa said.

In Serrana, a town in Sao Paulo state, where almost the entire adult population were vaccinated with CoronaVac as part of a study, deaths were reduced by 95%. Hospitalizations fell 86% and symptomatic infections by 80%.

Public health experts have also stressed that the risk of developing blood clots as a result of taking the Astrazeneca vaccine are incredibly rare.

No vaccine, scientists stress, ever entirely removes the chance of death.

“Choosing your vaccine is an ignorant gesture that lacks commitment to public health,” said Dimas Covas, the president of the Butantan Institute which is producing CoronaVac in Brazil. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro and Eduardo Simoes in Sao Paulo, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inoculation#Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo#Sinovac#Brazilian#Coronavac#Chinese#Serrana#The Butantan Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
Country
China
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
AstraZeneca
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
PharmaceuticalsKenosha News.com

Top US Disease Expert Says Vaccinated People Are Spreading Delta Variant

Top US Disease Expert Says Vaccinated People, Are Spreading Delta Variant. According to Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. an increase in transmission of the virus in highly-vaccinated populations such as Scotland... ... indicates that inoculated people are transmitting the more infectious Delta variant. You cannot explain the explosive epidemic in Scotland, in a pretty highly-vaccinated population, if they're not playing a role in transmission, Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, via Business Insider. In the U.S., Murray says CDC guidance that does not require testing for vaccinated people likely contributes to the spread of the Delta variant. . We're probably missing a bunch of transmission in vaccinated individuals, Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, via Business Insider. In states with low vaccination rates, the unvaccinated who contract the Delta variant seem to require more intensive care. We actually have states where hospitalizations are going up more than cases, Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, via Business Insider. Murray cites data showing that "we have 14 states where transmission has started to go back up.". He says this is likely "due to the Delta variant and the fact that everybody's stopped wearing a mask and just basically stopped most precautions.". A French study of the Delta variant released on July 8 found that while a single dose of a two-dose vaccine is "barley" effective. the "good news" is that those who are fully vaccinated have a great deal of protection from the variant. [The new study] really verifies the need for the full two-dose vaccine regimen to get full effectiveness of the vaccine against the delta, Dr. Monica Gandhi, U.C. San Francisco, via 'The Washington Post'
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: CDC leader: US in ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’

WASHINGTON — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. is becoming “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”. Speaking during a White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says cases in the U.S. are up about 70% over the last week, hospital admissions are up 36% and deaths rose by 26%. Nearly all hospital admissions and deaths, she says, are among the unvaccinated.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Will the US’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign be undermined by novel SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern?

For many scientists and public health experts, widescale vaccination is the only effective way to contain the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). This highly infectious RNA betacoronavirus, which belongs to the Family Coronaviridae, was first detected in December 2019 in...
HealthPublic Radio International PRI

Brazil ramps up vaccines

Brazil is finally getting vaccines following President Jair Bolsonaro's botched approach to vaccination purchases and a range of COVID-19 hardships. Now, there are drive-up vaccination sites, with the sounds of cars honking as people get their jabs. Reporter Michael Fox was in one of those cars and has the story.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Typhoid vaccine campaign in Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Ministry of Health and Child Care, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi, the vaccine alliance and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) held a typhoid vaccination campaign May 24 through June 4, vaccinating more than four million children. The campaign has since been extended in...
Public Healthkfgo.com

U.S. administers 337.24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 337,239,448 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 390,100,705 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. Those figures are up from the 336,604,158 doses the CDC said had gone into arms by...
Worldkentlive.news

SAGE expert says French variant of COVID-19 may evade vaccines

A scientist advising the Government has warned that the Beta variant of the coronavirus spreading in France may evade vaccines. Travellers returning from France must continue to self-isolate even if they are fully vaccinated, unlike other amber list destinations. Professor John Edmunds, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical...
Harris County, TXABC13 Houston

Vaccination rates are key to fighting off variants, experts say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The fast-spreading delta variant is a cause for concern for many parents, so what's the best way to prevent it?. Experts suggest increasing vaccination rates. Dr. Pedro Peidra with the Baylor College of Medicine spoke with ABC13 on Wednesday about the delta variant. He said parents...
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

mRNA Vaccine inventor says he’s worried about surge in covid-19 cases in countries with most vaccinated citizens. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” Dr. Malone said

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer and one of the five inventors of mRNA vaccines, expressed his concerns about the sudden surge in covid-19 cases in countries with the most vaccinated citizens while the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. On Friday, Dr. Malone shared a viral...
KidsPosted by
SELF

COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids Under 12 Could Be Available This Winter, FDA Official Says

There's good news on the horizon for parents of unvaccinated kids: Regulators anticipate that COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 12 will be available in a matter of months—potentially before the end of the year. This week, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official said that COVID-19 vaccines could be granted emergency use authorization (EUA) in children younger than 12 by early to mid-winter, NBC News reports.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

Reinforcing sanctions on China only undermines U.S. hegemony: expert

TOKYO, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Hammering China with expansive sanctions has resulted in diminishing returns and can only undermine U.S. hegemony, said a Canada-based geo-strategist. In a commentary entitled "Expanding China sanctions only undermines U.S. hegemony" and published by Nikkei Asia on Wednesday, Owais Zaheer, a geo-strategist who advises financial...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy