Galaxy A12

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its new smartwatch lineup next month. Thanks to a steady stream of leaks and rumors over the past couple of months, we already know plenty about the new smartwatches. Until last week, it was believed the two smartwatches would be called the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Active. However, it later turned out that the Active model was actually the regular model, while a listing on Thailand’s certification authority NBTC’s website unearthed the new “Classic” model. We also got our first look at the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the same day the listing was found. Now, the watch has leaked once again.