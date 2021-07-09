Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Galaxy A12

By Will Sattelberg
androidpolice.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough many of our readers want maximum functionality from their phones, others don’t want to drop anywhere close to four figures on a flagship phone. That's why the Galaxy A-series has been so successful for Samsung. Nearly any shopper can walk into their carrier's store and leave with a device a Samsung phone matches their budget. Of course, as you drop further down in price, there are more compromises. The Galaxy A12 is a phone of compromises, but are they the right ones?

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Here's how to get the Samsung Galaxy S20 in your hands for free

Don't let the words "trade-in offer" keep you from scoring an excellent deal on your next smartphone. Samsung's trade-in program makes switching to your next device easy and affordable — you could even snag your next phone for free today. One of the best Samsung Galaxy deals available this week...
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G on sale for $0 with almost no strings attached

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. 5G-enabled smartphones are pretty much ubiquitous these days, no matter where you like to do your shopping or what your favorite US carrier is, and unless you're a very demanding power user, we see no reason why you'd need to spend a small fortune... or in fact, anything at all on a mobile device capable of producing the best download speeds available in 2021.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Screenshot on a Samsung Galaxy Smartphone

Android phones all generally work the same, but there are plenty of small differences. Samsung Galaxy phones, in particular, have some unique quirks. If you have a Samsung device, there are multiple ways to take a screenshot. Power + Volume Down. The universal method for taking a screenshot on Android...
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic stars in new 360-degree videos

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its new smartwatch lineup next month. Thanks to a steady stream of leaks and rumors over the past couple of months, we already know plenty about the new smartwatches. Until last week, it was believed the two smartwatches would be called the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Active. However, it later turned out that the Active model was actually the regular model, while a listing on Thailand’s certification authority NBTC’s website unearthed the new “Classic” model. We also got our first look at the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the same day the listing was found. Now, the watch has leaked once again.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Samsung plans to make cars smarter with a new dedicated camera sensor

You’re probably quite satisfied with the pictures and videos that your Galaxy smartphone can take. Samsung (alongside Sony) makes the camera sensors in most smartphones today and its ISOCELL technology is well known to photography enthusiasts. Now the Korean company has launched a dedicated ISOCELL camera sensor aimed at the...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

More Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications confirmed

There have been lots of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone, the handset is expected to launch some time before the end of the year. Some rumors have suggested an August launch whilst others have suggested that we may have to wait until October to see the handset.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

One more affordable Galaxy A series smartphone incoming

Samsung has already launched a bunch of new mid-range smartphones in the Galaxy A, Galaxy F, and Galaxy M series this year, but the company isn’t done yet. We know that the company is working on the Galaxy M22 and the Galaxy M52 5G. Now, it looks like Samsung is also inching closer to the launch of the Galaxy A12s.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Install and Change Fonts on Samsung Galaxy Phones

Samsung's One UI skin is among the best Android skins out there. The company has managed to strike a fine balance between offering the right set of features and customization options to users without going overboard. One of the best customization features of One UI is the option to change...
ElectronicsThe Next Web

Leak: Samsung to announce the Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 in August

Samsung had a pretty quiet Mobile World Congress event, but it did tell us we’d learn more about its upcoming Google-approved smartwatch at its next Unpacked event. Unfortunately, the company didn’t tell us when exactly that would be, but a new report from Korean publication DigitalDaily News (via 9to5Google) claims the next Unpacked will take place on August 11, at 10 AM ET.
NFLwccftech.com

Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic Poses for the Camera

Samsung is expected to release the new lineup of smartwatches at the Galaxy Unpacked next month and two new foldable devices, and so far, we have had a lot of information on what might be in store. Today, we have our first proper look at the Galaxy Watch4 Classic, and the standard Galaxy Watch4 leaked from all angles.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy M32 now available in the UK

A few weeks ago, the Samsung Galaxy M32 was officially announced in India. Today, the new Galaxy M series smartphone is being released in the United Kingdom. Amazon UK and Samsung are officially bringing the phone in the country. The new phone offers “monster” specs and features but still within an affordable price point. The phone boasts an Infinity-U Super AMOLED screen with a quad camera system. The large 5000mAh battery is enough to give the smartphone a full-day power.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE full specs leaked in regulatory listing

We’ve heard some rumors that there may be a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE coming later this year, but so far we haven’t heard a huge amount about what the phone will offer. Well, as we get closer to the presumed launch window, the rumor mill is finally dishing the dirt. And if there's any truth to them, it's looking like an exciting package.
NFLWired

Review: Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Affordable. Two-day battery life, good performance, large 90-Hz LCD screen. Has a MicroSD card slot, headphone jack, NFC, and reliable fingerprint sensor. Broad 5G connectivity. Decent cameras. Four years of security updates and two OS upgrades are among the best for a phone at this price. Bottom-firing speaker is easy to block in landscape mode. Cameras still can't match the Pixel 4A's quality, particularly at night.
ElectronicsANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Galaxy Buds2 will reportedly have ANC after all

The early reports about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds2 initially said that it will not have the popular feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). But a new post by a noted leakster has provided “evidence” that the new truly wireless earbuds from the Korean OEM will actually have it. Of course, we will only be able to confirm this piece once they make the official announcement but at least there’s hope that ANC will be there for those looking to get the Galaxy Buds2 when it eventually comes to the market.
ElectronicsNorwalk Hour

Time to buy a Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch

Nothing makes you feel quite as useless as getting asked what time it is ... when you’re not wearing a watch. Whether you're a professional race car track record recorder or just a fellow who likes knowing what time it is, you'll agree that there's nothing more useless than a naked wrist.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

July 2021 security update hits the Galaxy M11

This is just the second week of July, and Samsung has already updated many smartphones and tablets with the July 2021 security patch. The rollout started with the Galaxy S10 and then expanded to the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 20, and the Galaxy A52. Even the Galaxy A10s received the new security patch earlier today, and now it is time for the Galaxy M11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy