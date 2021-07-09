Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Auchter's Art: Sometimes your best interest brings consequences

michiganradio.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately, I don't have time to add much this week. Unfortunate because there is plenty to add, particularly on the half year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection. But quickly, in regards to the Toyota story: It wouldn't be such a story if Toyota (along with several other corporations) hadn't pledged shortly after the events of January 6 to reconsider their political contributions to those who still voted not to certify the election. It's fine for a corporation to change its mind or even to feign concern for PR purposes. They will do what they perceive as what's in their best interest.

www.michiganradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Michigan Radio#Barfly Cliff Clavin#Cliff#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Arts
News Break
Design
Related
MoviesVoice of America

Technology Brings New Interest, Crowds to 'Closed' Theaters

For many people involved in the theater, the past year has been difficult. For others, coronavirus closures have provided new opportunities using technology. Britain’s Royal Shakespeare Company is one example. Even before COVID-19 restrictions closed theaters, the company had shared recorded performances as movies. This helped people who could not...
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Invisible art brings real profits

I know very little about artistic expression and understand it even less. Jackson Pollock’s paint spatters often command prices in the stratosphere (I’m talking millions). I’m wondering if the drop cloths with splotches from my indoor paint-the-walls projects could fetch a similar amount. Show me abstract art, circles and lines...
Atlanta, GANewsweek

Black Man Finds Racist Statues Outside Customer's Home

A Black tech support worker was stunned to discover two racist statues in the garden of a customer's home. In a video posted to TikTok by malacheeman, the internet support worker shared clips of what he encountered during a visit to help a woman struggling to connect to her Wi-Fi in Atlanta, Georgia.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Menter: What’s your best day at work?

Back in 1995, the late Christopher Hitchens gave a speech at the Nation Institute. Captured on pre-social media video by CSPAN, the title of the event was “History of the 20th Century, U.K. and America.”. The grainy standard definition video betrays the age of the event, now going on 26...
Utah StatePosted by
The Independent

‘We’re on the doorstep of a catastrophe’: America’s ‘Dead Sea’ is drying up and releasing arsenic into the air

Water levels in America’s “Dead Sea” are at their lowest in more than half a century as scientists warn of severe knock-on effects for hundreds of species along with threats to human health. A megadrought is impacting the US West forcing regions to declare states of emergency and exacerbating wildfires. It has also driven water levels in Utah’s Great Salt Lake to a near 58-year low. The current water level is nearly nine feet lower than the long-term average of the lake.The lake, dubbed America’s “Dead Sea”, is the largest salt water body in the western hemisphere and larger...
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
Amherst, MAbusinesswest.com

Hannah’s Local Art Gallery Brings Creative Energy to the Mill District

When Hannah Rechtschaffen set about to open an art gallery in Amherst’s Mill District, she didn’t envision a static space; instead, her goal was to develop a vibrant, eclectic, multi-media gallery that not only focused on local artists, but forged connections between them and the public through workshops, classes, events, and even the everyday conversations that bring to life the stories and history behind each artist and each piece. A couple weeks after the gallery’s opening, she’s optimistic those creative collisions are already happening.
Posted by
The Hill

Author: 'Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true'

Kenny Xu, author and president of the advocacy group Color Us United, told Hill.TV that “Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true.”. In discussing differences between Asian American and Black education achievement rates in the United States, Xu said the experiences and historical disadvantages in both communities were “of similar magnitude.”
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
orlandoadvocate.com

ASK ALMA: I Want A DNA Test

My wife and I divorced after 38 years of marriage. I still don’t understand why, I want to work it out, but she does not. I had intended on spending the rest of my life with her and now that won’t happen. We had our ups and downs, but overall I thought we had a solid commitment and happy marriage. I was happy. She said that she was not and that I never listened to her. She also gave many other reasons that I don’t think are true or care to discuss. Sometimes I feel like my life is over. I have listened to all her lies and lately I’ve been thinking about my children and how I don’t think they look like me and I wonder if I am their father. When they were young and we were married I didn’t think much about it. But now they are all adults and listening to their mother and all of her lies, it makes me wonder. I want them to have a DNA test and I want my wife to pay for it. I do not want to discuss this with anybody in my family. Can you tell me where to get a DNA test of your children?
Kids27 First News

Best art supplies for kids

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Art is a fun, hands-on way for kids to play and express themselves. Whether they’re doodling, designing or painting, each art project taps into their creativity and provides hours of fun. If you’re thinking of investing in art supplies for...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Owning art deco: Bring Tulsa's rich design history into your home

Oxford is known for its Gothic Revival architecture. Tel Aviv stands out for its Bauhaus constructions. If you visit Budapest, you’ll be met with some of the best examples of art nouveau design in existence. But what puts Tulsa on par with these major world cities? Art deco. Tulsa is...
Portland, ORpsuvanguard.com

Portland’s heatwave is a consequence of climate change

Over the past week, Portland, Oregon has seen summer like never before. Both the unprecedented heat and a sudden urge to spend time inside are strange for a city that’s known for its proximity to the outdoors. This heat wave has challenged Portland’s nature and its spirit. The truth is,...
RecipesStamford Advocate

Bring Us Your Best Recipe Starring Summer Fruit

We want to see your best recipe starring summer fruit! Enter our latest recipe contest with your submission—you have until August 15!. To trained chefs and home cooks alike, there are few things more precious than peak summer fruit. As we move from spring to summer, we stroll the aisles of our local farmers' markets, waiting for a waft of sweet strawberries and honey-scented ripe peaches. In our latest contest, we are asking our community members to show us how to make those summer fruits shine.
Animalswortfm.org

assaults on U. S. pollinators continue with devastating consequences

Last year, honey bees experienced the second-highest colony loss, 45% of colonies died, for the second year in a row. Amanda Starbuck from Food & Water Watch and Jason Davidson from Friends of the Earth talk about increasing year-round stress on pollinators, not just bees, — without which we would not have food — from food and habitat loss, insecticides, global warming, draught, and the hope that the “Saving America’s Pollinators Act” might bring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy