Auchter's Art: Sometimes your best interest brings consequences
Unfortunately, I don't have time to add much this week. Unfortunate because there is plenty to add, particularly on the half year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection. But quickly, in regards to the Toyota story: It wouldn't be such a story if Toyota (along with several other corporations) hadn't pledged shortly after the events of January 6 to reconsider their political contributions to those who still voted not to certify the election. It's fine for a corporation to change its mind or even to feign concern for PR purposes. They will do what they perceive as what's in their best interest.www.michiganradio.org
Comments / 0