Montgomery County, PA

2021 Montco Millennial Superstar: Dr. Whitney A.E. Arjun

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 9 days ago

Dr. Whitney A.E. Arjun.Image via MONTCO Today.

Dr. Whitney A.E. Arjun is currently the Director of Enrollment Management and Retention at Penn State Abington. She explains her proudest moments at Penn State were when her team couldn’t be in the office together.

“Seeing my staff transition to working remotely all while recruiting a new freshman class to Penn State displayed their level of resilience, perseverance, and sheer willingness to succeed,” she says. “These young people motivated my staff to do everything in their power to help them achieve their goal of becoming Penn Staters.”

Dr. Whitney always had that laser focus, especially with her education. “I attended Hampton University and received my Bachelor’s in Public Relations,” she notes. “I received my Master’s in Strategic Relations from Virginia Commonwealth University, and I received my Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from Northeastern University.”

She credits a few people for assisting in her career endeavors. “These amazing mentors often used their power and/or privilege to position me to be seen, heard, and accepted when I could have easily been overlooked as a young professional woman of color,” Dr. Whitney explains.

Dr. Whitney A.E. Arjun loves working within Montgomery County because of the location “You can have an urban or suburban experience within minutes,” she says. “The food, the shopping, the people, have all made my time in Montgomery County enjoyable.”

A variety of sponsorship opportunities for the MONTCO Millennial Superstars event in August are available. Don’t miss this exclusive chance to promote your business or deliver your message to a highly curated audience of the region’s most influential, engaged, and affluent residents, business leaders, and decision-makers!

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

