2021 Montco Millennial Superstar: Dr. Whitney A.E. Arjun

Dr. Whitney A.E. Arjun. Image via MONTCO Today.

Dr. Whitney A.E. Arjun is currently the Director of Enrollment Management and Retention at Penn State Abington . She explains her proudest moments at Penn State were when her team couldn’t be in the office together.

“Seeing my staff transition to working remotely all while recruiting a new freshman class to Penn State displayed their level of resilience, perseverance, and sheer willingness to succeed,” she says. “These young people motivated my staff to do everything in their power to help them achieve their goal of becoming Penn Staters.”

Dr. Whitney always had that laser focus, especially with her education. “I attended Hampton University and received my Bachelor’s in Public Relations,” she notes. “I received my Master’s in Strategic Relations from Virginia Commonwealth University, and I received my Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from Northeastern University.”

She credits a few people for assisting in her career endeavors. “These amazing mentors often used their power and/or privilege to position me to be seen, heard, and accepted when I could have easily been overlooked as a young professional woman of color,” Dr. Whitney explains.

Dr. Whitney A.E. Arjun loves working within Montgomery County because of the location “You can have an urban or suburban experience within minutes,” she says. “The food, the shopping, the people, have all made my time in Montgomery County enjoyable.”

