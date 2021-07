July 9, Euro 1960 third-place play-off: Czechoslovakia 2-0 France. The French have always been close to le coeur of football organisation; there’s a reason FIFA isn’t called IFAF. Making this year’s Euros a travelling circus rotating between cities was the cause celebre of Michel Platini, gallic journo Gabriel Hanot was the force motrice behind the establishment of the European Cup (or rather the Coupe des Clubs Champions Européens) in 1955, and within five years of that breakthrough the club competition had a country cousin, again as the brainchild of a Frenchman.