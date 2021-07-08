England beats Italy...how quickly does coach get knighthood and PM?

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler are set for a return to Test cricket having been named in England’s squad for their opening two matches against India, but Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes have been ruled out due to injury.The pair, along with England’s other Test players involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, were rested for England’s two-Test series against New Zealand earlier in the summer, while Stokes was also recovering from a fractured finger sustained at the IPL.Fellow returnee Jonny Bairstow is named as a spare batsman and backup wicketkeeper after involvement with the Test side...