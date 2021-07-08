England beats Italy...how quickly does coach get knighthood and PM?

PALERMO, Italy (AP) — Former champion Jil Teichmann has pulled out of the Palermo Ladies Open because of injury. The third-seeded Teichmann had to withdraw shortly before the start of her second round match against Elena Gabriela Ruse because of a left thigh problem. She won the title in 2019. Ruse of Romania will face home favorite Lucia Bronzetti in the quarterfinals after the Italian beat Grace Min of the United States 6-3, 6-1. Another Romanian is also through to the quarterfinals after Jaqueline Cristian defeated Chinese qualifier Zheng Qinwen 6-1, 6-4. Cristian next plays sixth-seeded Oceane Dodin of France. Dodin beat Russian veteran Vitalia Diatchenko 7-6 (7), 6-4.
