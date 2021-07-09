Cancel
Arkansas State

Eliminating Its Income Tax Will Help Arkansas's Economy

By Adam A. Millsap
Getting tax policy right is important. Some taxes are necessary, but how a government raises tax revenue matters since taxes affect behavior. Income taxes are a common source of revenue, but taxing income causes people to work and save less, which reduces economic growth. Recognizing this, some people in Arkansas want to eliminate the state’s income tax to make the state a better place to work and run a business. This is a laudable goal that will help the state’s economy, but only if done well.

