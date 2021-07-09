Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

We are going to stick with young players: Pollard

Birmingham Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGros Islet [St Lucia], July 9 (ANI): West Indies will "stick" with the young guns during the Australia series to build their confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup according to skipper Kieron Pollard. Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran have the knack of hitting big runs and give the side...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shimron Hetmyer
Person
Nicholas Pooran
Person
Kieron Pollard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Guns#Cricket#Ani#Espncricinfo#West Indies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsBirmingham Star

Pollard talks about Windies' series win over Australia

Gros Islet [St Lucia], July 17 (ANI): West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard has said his side would have a fair idea about Australia and South Africa heading into the T20 World Cup. West Indies has been placed alongside Australia, South Africa, and England in Group A of the T20...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

COVID-19: Team India support staff Dayananda tests positive

By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): In what comes as a blow to the Indian team in UK, support staff Dayananda Garani has tested positive for COVID-19 and this will also see senior player Wriddhiman Saha being forced to isolate as a close contact as per the protocols. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is already down with the virus and will have to test negative on Sunday to be able to leave quarantine and join the team. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said: "Yes Dayananda has tested positive, but luckily he wasn't around too many members of the team. Saha unfortunately will have to isolate as he was a close contact. Hopefully he returns negative tests too as Rishabh is also currently down and a subsequent test will give more clarity." The spread of COVID-19 wasn't restricted to just the England team in the recent past, even the Indian cricketers have been affected by the virus in the UK. The Indian team will play a warm-up game from July 20 to 22 against a County Championship XI team that is being arranged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a request from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. With the team wanting to test themselves in a practice game rather than two intra-squad games before the series gets underway, the BCCI spoke to the ECB and the same has been worked out. While speaking to the media in the virtual press conference at the end of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli had said his side wanted first-class games ahead of the series against England, but they had not been given that. Earlier, three England players and four members of their coaching staff tested positive for Covid-19. This forced the ECB to pick a second-string side for the ODI series against Pakistan. (ANI)
WorldBirmingham Star

Hafeez talks about T20I series against England

Nottingham [UK], July 15 (ANI): Age is just a number and Mohammad Hafeez is perhaps the perfect illustration of this saying as the 40-year-old is still going strong. Hafeez who now features for Pakistan in the T20 format only, has played no less than 106 T20Is, scoring 2,388 runs at 27.13 with 14 half-centuries.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Pant tests positive for COVID-19, says BCCI

Durham [UK], July 15 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant nears completion of his self-quarantine period while training assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani has tested positive for COVID-19, informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday. Team India (Senior Men) were on a three-week break after the conclusion...
SportsBirmingham Star

Marsh talks about Australia's win in fourth T20I

Gros Islet [St Lucia], July 15 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has said that pacer Mitchell Starc was brilliant in the fourth T20I against West Indies as he held his nerve in the crucial last over of the match. Marsh showcased an all-rounder performance before Mitchell Starc held nerve to...
SportsBirmingham Star

BCCI officials to visit Oman and Dubai for T20 WC prep

By Nitin SrivastavaNew Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials will be visiting Oman and Dubai on July 16 and 17 to inspect the grounds and to discuss important issues regarding the T20 World Cup. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already...
SportsBBC

England v Pakistan: Liam Livingstone hundred not enough in first T20

Pakistan 232-6 (20 overs): Babar 85 (49), Rizwan 63 (41) England 201 (19.2 overs): Livingstone 103 (43), Shaheen 3-30 Liam Livingstone's spectacular century was not enough to prevent England from being beaten by Pakistan in a riotous first Twenty20 at Trent Bridge. With the hosts chasing 233 - what would...
SportsThe Independent

Jos Buttler hits half-century as England set Pakistan 201 to win T20 series

Jos Buttler top-scored with 59 as England were bowled out for exactly 200 in the second Twenty20 against Pakistan at Headingley. Buttler was passed fit after a calf injury and assumed the captaincy as Eoin Morgan opted to rest himself in the interests of squad rotation. He hit seven fours and two sixes to get things going at the top of the order, but Pakistan collected regular wickets to stall the momentum.
SportsThe Independent

Moeen Ali praises Jos Buttler for putting faith in spin as England level series

Moeen Ali praised England’s stand-in skipper Jos Buttler after he trusted his slow bowlers to spin it and win it in the second Twenty20 against Pakistan. Defending a total of 200 all out, built around his own free-scoring 59, Buttler relied on his trio of tweakers to deliver more than half of the overs in baking conditions at Headingley after stepping in for the rested Eoin Morgan.
WorldBirmingham Star

England leave Pakistan in a spin to level T20 series

England's spinners took centre stage during a 45-run win over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 international at Headingley on Sunday. Victory saw England level the three-match series at 1-1 ahead of Tuesday's finale at Old Trafford. England broke with convention by fielding two leg-spinners in Adil Rashid and Matt Parkinson,...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

England square T20 series with Pakistan after impressively limiting the tourists to 155, with Saqib Mahmood taking three wickets after Jos Buttler's swashbuckling half-century at Headingley

On a ground synonymous with individual brilliance, an England side missing captain Eoin Morgan produced a stunning team display to send this T20 series against Pakistan into a winner-takes-all clash across the Pennines on Tuesday. This was the first international match at Headingley since Ben Stokes’s 2019 Ashes melodrama, played...
Premier LeagueSporting News

Which Premier League players are going to the Tokyo Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 were delayed by a year thanks to the global Covid-19 pandemic, but the men's football tournament is set to kick off on July 22, 2021. Plenty of big-hitters are competing in the tournament, including Brazil, Mexico, Germany and Spain, with a number of well-known stars representing their countries.
WorldBBC

England should be favourites for T20 World Cup - Michael Vaughan

England's squad depth and variety should make them favourites to win the T20 World Cup this year, says former captain Michael Vaughan. England, experimenting without several first-choice players against Pakistan, won Sunday's second match by 45 runs to level the three-match series at 1-1. "England have put themselves in a...
WorldBirmingham Star

ECB announces squad of County Select XI

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): Young Lions head coach Richard Dawson will oversee a County Select XI to play India at the Emirates Riverside in a three-day match, starting on Tuesday, confirmed England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday. The match will be played behind closed doors and will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy