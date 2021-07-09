Cancel
Ferndale, MI

The Ringwald announces first season lineup at Affirmations, 2021-22

By MediaNews Group
The Oakland Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ringwald Theatre is celebrating its first full season in its new home at Affirmations with a healthy mix of everything its audiences have come to love. Presenting cutting edge drama, outrageous comedy, parody, and men in dresses, The Ringwald is back and ready to take Ferndale by storm (again) as it inaugurates its new home located inside Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center at 290 W. Nine Mile Road in downtown Ferndale.

