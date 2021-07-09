Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'No case of Lambda variant of COVID-19 found in India'

Birmingham Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Sahil PandeyNew Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Central government on Friday said the Lambda variant of COVID-19 is not found in India but people should be cautious of such variant. "Lambda variant of coronavirus is a variant of interest. We should be watchful of such variants. As of...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Niti#Ani
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldInternational Business Times

COVID-19 Lambda Variant Deadlier Than Delta? What You Need To Know

The Lambda variant was classified by the WHO as a “variant of interest” on June 15. A preprint published last week suggested that the strain could evade vaccines better than other strains. The WHO is yet to find indications that "the variant could lead to higher mortality rates" Health experts...
Public Healthomahanews.net

Govt says WHO warning over Covid 3rd wave a 'red flag'

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Centre on Friday noted that the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recent warning about "early stages" of a third COVID wave is a red flag and can't be taken for granted. Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog in a Health Ministry press conference said,...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

WHO experts warn of 'strong likelihood' of new concerning variants

The World Health Organisation's emergency committee warned Thursday that new concerning variants of Covid-19 were expected to spread around the world, potentially making it even harder to halt the pandemic. "The pandemic is nowhere near finished," the committee warned in a statement following a meeting Wednesday on the pandemic situation.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Vaccinated people won't need RT-PCR report to enter Maha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Persons who have been vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and are in possession of final vaccination certificate, will no longer be required to produce a negative RT-PCR report to enter Maharashtra, according to an order by the state government. This exemption is...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Pradhan on Jan Shikshan Sansthan scheme

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Marking World Youth Skill Day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday informed that the education department's Jan Shikshan Sansthan scheme has transformed into a skill and generated employment. Addressing the reporters after addressing a 'Skill India' event here today, Pradhan who is also the...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Bengaluru observes 'World Youth Skills Day' for first time

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI): On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day observed for the first time by Karnataka, as many as eight Memorandums of Understanding were signed between the government and leading companies with a view to up-skill the youth workforce, on Thursday. The MoUs were signed...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

COVID-19: Team India support staff Dayananda tests positive

By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): In what comes as a blow to the Indian team in UK, support staff Dayananda Garani has tested positive for COVID-19 and this will also see senior player Wriddhiman Saha being forced to isolate as a close contact as per the protocols. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is already down with the virus and will have to test negative on Sunday to be able to leave quarantine and join the team. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said: "Yes Dayananda has tested positive, but luckily he wasn't around too many members of the team. Saha unfortunately will have to isolate as he was a close contact. Hopefully he returns negative tests too as Rishabh is also currently down and a subsequent test will give more clarity." The spread of COVID-19 wasn't restricted to just the England team in the recent past, even the Indian cricketers have been affected by the virus in the UK. The Indian team will play a warm-up game from July 20 to 22 against a County Championship XI team that is being arranged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a request from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. With the team wanting to test themselves in a practice game rather than two intra-squad games before the series gets underway, the BCCI spoke to the ECB and the same has been worked out. While speaking to the media in the virtual press conference at the end of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli had said his side wanted first-class games ahead of the series against England, but they had not been given that. Earlier, three England players and four members of their coaching staff tested positive for Covid-19. This forced the ECB to pick a second-string side for the ODI series against Pakistan. (ANI)
Public Healthdallassun.com

AIIMS senior doctor warns of explosion of Covid-19

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): A senior doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could explode due to crowding during the festive season. "Idea of festivals is to share happiness, not COVID. For the next 1-2 years till...
AgricultureBirmingham Star

Mango varieties from north India on showcase in Dubai

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): As India has increased its footprint of mango exports despite logistical challenges posed by COVID-19, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in collaboration with the Indian embassy and the importer LuLu group on Thursday organised a mango promotion programme in Dubai.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Brace for 'very severe' Covid-19 wave after riots, warns WHO

South Africa should prepare itself for a surge in coronavirus cases after days of widespread rioting and looting in the two most populous provinces, the World Health Organization's Africa director said. The deadliest and most widespread unrest since the end of apartheid followed the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma...
Agriculturedallassun.com

CropLife India raises awareness in Medical Fraternity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir):The Virtual Conference was attended by around 1000 participants from government and private hospitals across three districts of Maharashtra - Yavatmal, Osmanabad and Jalgoan. The workshop was part of CropLife India's Stewardship program, which intends to guide the doctors to deal with accidental exposure incidents occurred during improper or unsafe application of Agro-chemicals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy